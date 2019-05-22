Fritz's Adventure Hires John Vaughn as Chief Marketing Officer

BRANSON, Mo., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fritz's Adventure announced the hiring of John Vaughn, a 20-year marketing and sales veteran with extensive Fortune 500 and agency experience. John will be responsible for building the Fritz's Adventure brand while driving sales through best-in-class marketing programs.

John comes to Fritz's Adventure from Atlanta-based Huddle, Inc., the leader in high school event tickets and marketing. While at Huddle, he served as senior vice president of marketing. Prior to Huddle, John lead the sponsorship marketing efforts for multibillion-dollar, Fortune 500 retailer Advance Auto Parts.

"We are very excited to welcome John to the Fritz's Adventure family," said CEO Matt Engram. "Not only will he bring a proven record of measurable marketing and sales results, but he'll also be a great role model for our employees and vendors who come into contact with him."

"I am thrilled to be part of the Fritz's Adventure team," said John. "My entire career has been spent in marketing and sales, and I look forward to representing our customers every day."

John will be developing and implementing an overall marketing and sales strategy, directly engaging and managing the sales team, and translating the company's business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue while adding value to customers.

About Fritz's Adventure

Fritz's Adventure (https://fritzsadventure.com/) is a dynamic family attraction based in Branson, MO. Visitors of all ages and athletic abilities can fly, climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel, and zip through 80,000 square feet of explorable space. Fritz's Adventure is open year-round, and includes an outdoor flying experience that opens Memorial Day weekend.

