FriXion Erasable Pens From Pilot Are The First And Only "STEM Pens"

"With this exciting new distinction, parents can feel confident that FriXion writing instruments encourage exploration, innovation, and the development of 21st century skills, important for students of all ages," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "FriXion erasable pens are an incredibly valuable tool for much more than just writing. We're proud to be able to encourage and empower students by putting the power of STEM right in their hands."

STEM education is an area of increasing focus among parents and educators, as competency in these areas are strong indicators of future career success. STEM education not only encourages analytical and critical thinking skills and provides the building blocks for innovation and creative problem-solving, but studies also show that kids who are exposed to STEM concepts from a young age are more likely to show interest in pursuing STEM careers. This is important as STEM-related jobs are projected to grow at a much higher rate than non-STEM jobs in the coming years.1

The free downloadable lesson plans are designed to empower educators and students to conduct STEM experiments and demonstrations on everything from thermo-sensitivity to covalent bonds in the classroom or at home. Each lesson utilizes FriXion's unique, thermo-sensitive erasable ink properties to demonstrate scientific principles in a way that is engaging, exciting and accessible for each age group. Lessons are tailored for K-12 students with accompanying video demonstrations led by celebrated science educator and TikTok sensation, Phil Cook (@ChemTeacherPhil), that help walk students through the experiments.

"The simplest way to get kids interested in a future career in STEM is to expose them to concepts early on, keep demonstrations interesting and engaging for their age group, and actively participate in STEM-related activities," said Andrew B. Raupp, Executive Director of STEM.org Educational Research. "FriXion products, and the correlating curriculum, are exemplary of the criteria we aim to highlight through STEM Authentication™. FriXion truly helps to make STEM education accessible to all kinds of learners and provides a low-cost entry point for exposure and exploration of everyday, interdisciplinary math and science concepts."

As part of Pilot Pen's commitment to STEM education, the purchase of FriXion products funds the new Science FriXion STEM Student Grants, which recognize exceptional scholars in middle and high school who are going above and beyond both inside and outside of their classroom through their passion for STEM. The grants will provide a total of $50,000 to help students fund their future studies, and to help their schools continue to provide high-quality STEM education in their communities.

FriXion erasable products are available in a variety of styles and options, including capped and retractable gel pens, fine and bold point marker pens, as well as neon and pastel highlighters, with premium erasable products ideal for students of all grade levels as well as adults.

To access the free downloadable curriculum, or to learn more about the Science FriXion Student Grant, visit FriXionSTEM.com. Also, follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA and #ScienceFriXion on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

ABOUT STEM.ORG

Founded in 2001, STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER) is the longest continually-operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Through an extensive collaborative effort, SER has worked closely with pedagogical researchers, an international coalition of educators, administrators, NGO's and schools to establish a trusted set of STEM benchmarks. The resources and proven best-practices of this initiative have led to the world's original and most recognized, blockchain-secured algorithmic STEM credentialing framework: STEM.org Accredited™ for Programs, STEM.org Certified™ for People, and STEM.org Authenticated™ for Products.

