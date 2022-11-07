FRNDLY TV & SOLO STOVE TO LAUNCH HOLIDAY POP-UP CHANNEL "COZY HOLIDAY BONFIRE PRESENTED BY SOLO STOVE"

New Twist on Traditional Yule Log Pop-Up Channel To Appear on Frndly TV Lineup on November 8

DENVER and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the most affordable live TV provider for the whole family, and Solo Stove, the industry leader in smokeless fire pits, today announced the Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove pop-up channel will join the Frndly TV lineup on Tuesday, November 8. The channel will be available to all Frndly TV subscribers through January 3, 2023.

The Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove channel will feature the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 outdoor fire pit in use in a variety of visually pleasing outdoor Fall and Holiday settings, accompanied by the natural sound of crackling firewood and other outdoor sounds.

The channel will feature two themes: a Fall theme that will appear from November 8 through November 28, followed by a Holiday theme that will appear from November 29 through January 3, 2023. The Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove channel will run 24/7 in hour-long loops that will be coordinated with the time of day (Central Time) from dawn to dusk and on into night. The channel will also feature a QR code where viewers can scan the code to find out more about the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and other Solo Stove outdoor fire pit products.

"While our subscribers enjoy the traditional Yule Log during the holiday season, they also love the outdoors and we thought this would be a fun, new way to present a holiday pop-up channel," said Steve Sklar, Frndly TV's Head of Advertising Sales. "Solo Stove immediately saw the unique value in partnering with our holiday pop-up channel to reach our engaged subscriber base and worked with us to create the Cozy Holiday Bonfire Presented by Solo Stove. And we thank our national ad sales partners, Orama Advisors, who secured Solo Stove's participation."

"At Solo Stove we know there's nothing like time spent outside." says Solo Stove's Director of Brand, Chris Johnson. "We love it. This holiday season we're excited to partner with Frndly TV to bring the relaxing sounds of the great outdoors, Bonfire-powered fire pit crackling, and cozy visuals to TVs all across the country. It's the next best thing to sitting next to our smokeless fire pits in your own backyard."

Bonfire 2.0, the brand's best-selling fire pit, features Solo Stove Signature 360° Airflow to produce a smokeless fire. From start up to clean up, Solo Stove's fire pits are easy to use, and a new removable ash pan makes getting rid of incinerated leftovers simple so that you can enjoy nights with less mess and more good moments. Weighing in at just over 23 pounds, Bonfire 2.0 is ultra portable with its included carry case. Bonfire 2.0 is compatible with Solo Stove's ecosystem of fire pit accessories, such as the stand, shield, heat deflector, and cast iron cooktops.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the most affordable live TV streaming service in America. Starting at only $6.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 40+ top-rated live TV networks including A+E®, Hallmark Channel, The History Channel™, INSP, Lifetime®, Hallmark Movie & Mysteries, MeTV, Game Show Network, GAC Family, The Weather Channel and more. Customers can also access a wide range of on-demand content, including full libraries from Dove Channel and Curiosity Stream, at no extra cost. Frndly TV delivers feel good programming at a family friendly price. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com .

About Solo Stove

Founded in 2011, Solo Stove designs simple, ingenious solutions to make life easier. For more information about Solo Stove, visit www.SoloStove.com.

