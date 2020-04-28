Frndly TV Doubles the Length of Time DVR Recordings Can Be Saved; Adds INSP as 15th Channel

DENVER, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV, the first-ever live and on-demand TV streaming service tailored specifically to traditional American families, has upgraded its Unlimited Storage Cloud DVR by increasing the length of time customers with a DVR plan will be able to keep their DVR recordings. This cloud DVR enhancement is available at no additional cost.

Frndly TV Grid Guide

With this new DVR upgrade, customers with the $7.99/mo. Classic Plan will now be able to keep their DVR recordings for up to 45 days instead of 30 days. Customers with the $9.99/mo. Premium Plan will be able to keep their recordings for up to 180 days, doubling its previous 90 days limit. Customers with the Classic and Premium Plans will continue to be able to all watch all the same great channels available to all subscribers in High Definition (HD) on up to 2 or 4 devices at the same time, respectively.

"At Frndly TV, we continue to improve the value we provide our customers while remaining the lowest cost live TV service in the U.S.," said Bassil El-Khatib, CEO, Frndly TV. "With the recent channel additions of INSP, CuriosityStream, and UPtv, - all without raising our prices - our customers' need to record and watch on their own schedules continues to grow."

Unlimited Storage Cloud DVR Features

Watch anywhere, anytime – Record multiple shows or movies simultaneously from any Frndly TV device and watch from anywhere in the U.S.

Fast-forward through ads – Save time with the freedom to pause, rewind or fast-forward recorded content, including commercials.

Unlimited storage – Customers can record as many shows and movies as they want without fear of hitting a storage limit.

Record all channels – Customers can record all live channels without any restrictions.

All Frndly TV customers, including the $5.99/mo. Basic Plan customers, will continue to have access to all the same great channels as well as the Look Back feature which allows customers to go backwards in the guide and watch any show or movie On Demand that aired in the past 72 hours.

With the addition of INSP, Frndly TV delivers 15 live channels and on-demand programming, including: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, INSP, The Weather Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, Pixl, CuriosityStream, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Light TV, BabyFirst TV, and QVC.

For more information on Frndly TV or to start your 7-day free trial today, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the traditional American Family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., it offers 15 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, CuriosityStream, The Weather Channel, & Outdoor Channel. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming in an app that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how they want, when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to watch over one thousand On Demand titles or record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers family friendly content at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. Welcome to Worry-Free TV. Visit frndlytv.com.

