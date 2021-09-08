From 4D printing to 5G, MIT's industry-first Tech Tracker uncovers real-time insights on the latest tech powering real estate

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL today announced the outcome of an educational workshop with The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) culminating in the launch of the university's revolutionary online webtool called the Tech Tracker. The MIT Tech Tracker scouts, analyzes and predicts the future of technology within the built environment. The industry-first platform was born out of an educational experience between MIT's Real Estate Innovation Lab (REIL) and JLL, and provides unparalleled insight into technologies that have the potential to make the biggest impact on the development, management and configuring of property and space.

"We wanted to break through the noise and hype to analyze the path of technologies—from when they're a kernel of an idea in an inventor's brain to when they're common place in the real estate marketplace," said Dr. Andrea Chegut, Director, MIT REIL. "The Tech Tracker does that and more by replacing gut feelings about what's 'hot' with actual data and machine-learning algorithms. It takes the mystery out of change and simplifies the ever-changing world of technology within the built environment."

Augmented reality, 5G, flying cars, plastics made from algae, Martian concrete – the Tech Tracker has thousands of profiles for users to track what's keeping pace, cooling down and on the rise. Users can search or view the top 25 real estate-related technologies currently gaining momentum, along with details about related technologies, when the technology was first born and how soon it could be a mainstay of the built environment.

"Real estate assets, investments and leases tend to have a long lifespan. With the pace of innovation, it's critical to understand what technologies will be coming and their potential impact in the future," said Ben Breslau, JLL's Global Chief Research Officer. "For the first time ever, there's a single place where we can research and understand the pipeline of technologies from inception to the market. This tool allows us to think through the implications on our ability to meet net-zero carbon targets, create dynamic hybrid workplaces and improve the resilience of our buildings. We are honored to have been a part of this unique collaboration that combines the brightest minds in academia with our forward-thinking, real-world experience."

The Tech Tracker's top 10 techs identified as of September 2021 are:

5G

Virtual Reality

Internet of Things (IoT)

Graphene

Augmented Reality

Photogrammetry

Connected Home

Aramid Fibers

Exoskeleton

Carbon Nanotube

"Closing the knowledge gap between the built environment and technology is one of JLL's top priorities and will allow us to help our clients embrace more sustainable, healthy and innovative solutions," added Breslau. "This is our way of helping to shape the future of real estate for a better world."

As a founding partner of MIT's Real Estate Innovation Lab, JLL is committed to technology and real estate research and education. The Tech Tracker tool is an outcome from an intensive, multi-year MIT educational experience with JLL. More information about the Tech Tracker can be found here.

