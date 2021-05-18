From Adversity To Success During Corona: It All Started In A Garage - SIGMA SENSORS (TCL) GmbH Announces ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation And Introduces Thermal Calibration System For Semiconductor Wafer-test Globally

After two years of dedicated research and product development, Sigma Sensors introduces its service capabilities to the global Semiconductor Industry, Research and Development Laboratories and wafer-test production floors worldwide for use during chip development and wafer production test.

Semiconductors, also known as computer chips, are the technology, innovation, and efficiency drivers of the 20th and 21st Centuries. They are critical in applications such as Personal Computing, telecommunication, e-mobility, artificial intelligence, automotive, data processing, aerospace, medical, and many others. The range of usage keeps expanding and enables activities from work at home to landing on Mars. A fundamental requirement in the development of these devices is the accurate measurement of all electrical parameters. As temperature influences all measurement parameters, there are global guidelines for quality measurement, which require accredited calibrations that are traceable to international standards whenever possible.

SIGMA SENSORS is a registered and active supplier to some of the worlds' premier semiconductor companies in Europe and the US and provides ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ITS-90 traceable temperature wafers and temperature calibrations of both thermal chucks and temperature wafers. The temperature ranges from -60°C to +200°C with the best measurement uncertainty of <0.06K, k=2, the equivalent of accuracy ± 0.03°C.

These services are available both in-person and remotely. A Narrow Band Industrial IoT / LTE / cloud-enabled solution facilitates reliable, efficient, and mobile operations on demand. In doing so, the customer will not need to schedule downtime of the tool around the task to be accomplished. This flexibility translates into 24/7/365 availability, including the automated issuance of calibration certificates in a semi-automated environment.

SIGMA SENSORS (TCL) GmbH is a privately owned limited liability corporation established in Pfullendorf, Germany, in 2019. Sigma Sensors has field calibration capabilities in Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511746/Sigma_Sensors_Lab2Go.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511728/Sigma_Sensors_Waferprobe.jpg

For more information please contact:

Harald Ibele:

[email protected]

+49-1520-7048888

Sigma-sensors.com

SOURCE SIGMA SENSORS (TCL) GmbH

Related Links

https://sigma-sensors.com/

