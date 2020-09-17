From An Underdog To A Million Dollar Company

Born in Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies, Yolondo lost her mother at the age of eight. She remembers her as a very caring and affectionate person. At the age of 17, the 31-year old solopreneur immigrated with her father to the U.S., settling in Georgia. Her strong work ethics were showcased in her very first job.

Her first job was at a fast food restaurant. As a result of her hard work, she earned a salary increase within two weeks of being hired. Although she was proud for her achievement, her reactions were mixed, because of the amount of the raise. It amounted to ten cents per hour. Nonetheless, she realized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude and thus, tempered her determination to become successful in life. Her strong work ethics, positive attitude, and drive to succeed never wavered. In fact, she entered the health care field, which allowed her to accumulate a modest savings. She started her company in 2018 without financial assistance.

As of September 15, 2020, the company has generated over $1M in Revenue for the year, an increase of 560 percent over the total Revenue for 2019. Not resting on her accomplishments, Yolondo expects additional growth from revolutionary, in-demand products and through focusing on customer retention and acquisition.

Yolondo currently resides in New Rochelle, NY, is married to Rayon Thomas and has two young daughters.

For more information about products offered by Playing In Makeup By Yolondo and the opportunity to join her learning platform, please visit her on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/playinginmakeupbyyolondo/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playinginmakeupbyyolondo/?hl=en

SOURCE Playing In Makeup By Yolondo

Related Links

https://playinginmakeupbyyolondo.com

