From AR to Real Life: Top South American Wine Brands Launch Augmented Reality Experiences, Groundbreaking In-App Drizly Partnership

"We are thrilled to team up with these innovative wine brands to make Drizly a part of their industry-leading consumer-facing technology," said Liz Paquette, director of brand at Drizly. "Each brand's augmented reality experience culminates with the next-level convenience of in-home delivery, letting fans pour a glass of Casillero, Trivento or Frontera wine on demand."

Breaking New Ground: Delivering on the Immersive World of AR

Before the in-app Drizly purchase prompt appears, this trio of South American brands, imported by Fetzer Vineyards, comes to life through engaging AR experiences. Consumers are invited to download the DrinkAR app and activate the following AR experiences by pointing their smartphones at the wine labels:

Casillero del Diablo: Casillero del Diablo's Reserva line looked to AR to bring its centuries-old legend of the Devil's Cellar to life. Visitors take a 360˚ tour of the Casillero wine cellar, exploring fire-lit caverns as the brand's namesake legend of the Devil—rumored to have guarded the cellar for over 140 years—plays in the background. Twice named the second most powerful wine brand in the world,2 Casillero is best known as a leader in premium imported Cabernet Sauvignon.3

Trivento: Premium Argentine brand Trivento—the official wine of Major League Soccer—delivers the first interactive AR game in the wine industry, marrying soccer and wine in a gamification first. Following a label scan of a Trivento Reserve bottle, users are invited to express their fandom on the virtual field, shooting penalty kicks and climbing up a continually updated leaderboard to the sound of a cheering crowd.

Frontera: The #1 South American popular import and a Top 10 popular import overall,4 Frontera has mastered the art of crafting delectable wine-based cocktails. The Chilean brand's AR experience, now available by scanning 750ml bottles, offers a step-by-step, engaging guide to mixing batch cocktails featuring Frontera wine, classic spirits, fresh fruit and herbs. Creative cocktail recipes like Spiced Sangria; the ever-popular summer sipper, Frosé; and Paloma Blanca come to life to a soundtrack of curated beats that set the tone for a festive night in with friends.

Accessibility and Engagement: Building Brand Loyalists

In today's market, sales made on smartphones account for over 70% of total eCommerce purchases.5 As the largest platform for online alcohol, with staggering year-over-year growth of 90%,6 Drizly offers wine brands an attractive proposition within the AR environment.

"Our first-of-its-kind partnership with Drizly underscores our commitment to creating meaningful connections with consumers—wherever they are," said Rodrigo Maturana, vice president of marketing for Fetzer Vineyards. "By integrating Drizly into AR experiences for these three powerful brands, we're building on consumer engagement with the convenience of in-home delivery, making our import brands more accessible than ever."

DrinkAR is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play, or at DrinkAR.co.

About Fetzer Vineyards

Celebrating over 50 years of acclaimed winegrowing, Fetzer Vineyards was founded in 1968 in Mendocino County, California. An award-winning purveyor of wines and spirits spanning multiple origins and available in more than 50 countries worldwide, Fetzer Vineyards is a leader in sustainable business practices, organic winegrowing, and craftsmanship in the cellar.

In addition to robust offerings under the winery's flagship Fetzer label, the winery also crafts the leading wine from organic grapes, Bonterra Organic Vineyards, named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2016. Other California offerings include Adorada, Anthony's Hill, Beckon, Relay, Sanctuary Wines and 1000 Stories, the original Bourbon barrel-aged wine. Part of global winery Viña Concha y Toro, Fetzer Vineyards imports iconic South American selections such as Chile's most-acclaimed wine, Don Melchor, and the Cono Sur, Viña Maipo, Marques de Casa Concha, Casillero del Diablo and Frontera labels from Chile, in addition to Argentina's Trivento Reserve. Recently, Fetzer Vineyards entered the ultra-luxury wine and spirits category by forging a partnership with Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. to sell its historic craft rye whiskey and Bourbon.

About Drizly

Drizly is North America's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and liquor. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery in under 60 minutes, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 100 markets in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised over $67 million to date. drizly.com

1 Timing may vary and subject to availability in different markets.

2 Source: Global Wine Brand Power Index, 2018 & 2019.

3 Source: IRI/TTL US/750ML/$ Sales, Vol Sales, Distribution/L52 Wks W/E 3.17.19, #2 premium imported Cabernet Sauvignon.

4 Source: IRI/ TTL US /TABLE/ L52 weeks W/E 6/23/19.

5 Source: Kressman, J. (2017). Mobile Purchasing Keeps Ramping Up in the US. eMarketer Retail.

6 Source: Drizly internal data.

SOURCE Fetzer Vineyards

Related Links

http://www.fetzer.com

