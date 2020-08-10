From Backstrokes to Back-to-School, Goldfish Swim School Hosts Contact-Free Community School Supply Drive Benefiting Teachers Nationwide

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country prepares for a new twist on the school year, Goldfish Swim School, a leading premier learn-to-swim concept that centers on child development, has announced the launch of its 'From Backstrokes to Back-to-School' community school supply drive benefiting teachers nationwide. On average, teachers spend $500 out of their own pockets to help bring much needed school supplies into their classrooms – Goldfish Swim School is here to help. Throughout August and September, participating Goldfish Swim Schools are encouraging members and non-members alike to contribute to the school supply drive. Those who donate will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes from their local school such as free lessons, Jump Start Clinics, snacks, swag and more.

While the pandemic disrupted school schedules and routines, teachers rose to the occasion by flipping their curriculums to a virtual format while finding new ways to engage and educate their students. As a brand that understands and celebrates the importance of childhood development, Goldfish Swim School commends their work and has sought out a way to give back and show appreciation this back-to-school season. Participating locations will be collecting a full list of school supplies that will be sanitized and donated to local elementary schools. Please see below for a list of participating Goldfish Swim School drop-off locations. Be sure to contact your local school for details on contact-less drop-off dates.

"We understand first-hand how challenging it has been to navigate the pandemic while continuing to educate children through our swims lessons and programs that help to build life skills both in and out of the water," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Teachers have so much on their plates right now as they prepare to safely reopen their classrooms this fall, the last thing they should have to worry about is paying out of their own pockets for classroom school supplies. Our community has been such a tremendous support to us throughout these trying times, this is just another small way we can all rallying together, united on the importance of child enrichment, as we aim to make a positive impact this back-to-school season."

There are many parallels between swim lessons and learning in the classroom – understanding patience, following directions, comprehension, teamwork and building friendships. As the world begins to dip its toes into the new normal and safely return to daily routines, Goldfish Swim School remains committed to educating children and families on the importance of water safety while building life skills. For schools returning via distance or virtual learning, Goldfish Swim School has created a series of at-home activities , rolled out ' Goldfish At Home ' – free, virtual swim-inspired exercise videos that could serve as P.E. credit, and converted its in-person W.A.T.E.R. Safety Presentations to an online platform that teachers are encouraged to pursue for their classes – all allowing the opportunity for learning to continue at home.

As Goldfish Swim School has reopened its 100+ locations through its Safer. Stronger. Together. ™ initiative, the safety and wellbeing of students, guests and team members remains the top priority. While the brand has always taken great pride in the cleanliness and safety of its schools, each individually owned and operated facility has been working closely with their local health authorities and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on reopening plans to ensure the safest environment possible. While protocol varies school-to-school, notable adjustments have been made to class sizes, sanitization procedures and school policies to ensure social distancing and to abide by local health department regulations. Families can enroll their children, ages four months to 12 years, in a wide range of swim lesson and water safety instruction that utilizes the brand's proprietary curriculum, The Science of SwimPlay®, a play-based learning philosophy conducted in a fun and safe environment.

