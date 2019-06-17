From Black Hole Imaging to NASA Climate Research - Supermicro High-Performance Systems Support Major Scientific Discovery & Exploration Even to Distant Galaxies

A recent example is the black hole images taken from a galaxy 55 million light-years away ( https://www.supermicro.com/white_paper/white_paper_Black_Hole_Event_Horizon_Imaging.pdf ). Another is the NASA Center for Climate Simulation (NCCS) selecting Supermicro to expand its advanced computing and data analytics for NASA's Earth and space science user communities.

"Empowering scientists, like those at NASA, with the latest in advanced computing and data analytics solutions is a key component of Supermicro's mission to make the world a better place not only for us but also for future generations," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "As a hardware solution company, we are investing heavily in our Resource-Saving server, GPU and storage solutions, including the development of 12-year lifecycle chassis, power supplies, fans and other subsystems, to help end-customers save both energy cost and hardware acquisition costs while reducing IT waste. Also, continuing Supermicro's technology innovation and time-to-market leadership, our Petascale 1U NVMe solutions are shipping in volume to provide customers with significant competitive advantage."

ISC 2019 participants can get a firsthand look at many of Supermicro's broad selection of HPC systems at Messe Frankfurt Tor Ost (East Gate) in Hall 3, Booth #G731 through Wednesday, June 19th.

As the leader in NVMe all-flash server and storage systems, Supermicro's Petascale line of all-flash NVMe™ 1U storage servers support next-generation flash technology with the highest storage bandwidth, best IOPS performance, NVMe over Fabrics support and ease of maintenance. With these 1U systems supporting up to 1PB of fast low-latency storage with 32 front hot-swap U.2, EDSFF and NF1 form factor SSDs, Supermicro offers unprecedented flexibility and choice for high-capacity networked storage applications that require the best latency performance. These systems provide a real time-to-value advantage for data centers running data-intensive workloads.

Leveraging its system engineering expertise to design the most advanced server systems, Supermicro offers the industry a comprehensive portfolio of NVIDIA GPU systems. This industry-leading portfolio of systems optimized for NVIDIA GPUs continues to grow stronger as Supermicro produces innovative GPU servers to address the accelerating market demand for a wide range of AI solutions. These GPU servers not only maximize system-level performance and efficiency but also offer the most flexible selection of features including the most advanced networking and storage options. For example, Supermicro's NVIDIA HGX-2 based SuperServer, 9029GP-TNVRT, delivers up to 2 PetaFLOPS of performance in a single enclosure.

Supermicro's unique Resource-Saving architecture disaggregates the CPU and memory from the other subsystems, so each resource can be refreshed independently allowing data centers to reduce refresh cycle costs and their impact to the environment by reducing e-waste. Further savings are achieved through shared power and cooling as well as free-air cooling solutions. When viewed over a three to five year refresh cycle, Supermicro Resource-Saving servers deliver, on average, higher-performing and more-efficient servers at lower costs than traditional rip-and-replace models by allowing data centers to independently optimize adoption of new and improved technologies.

The following Supermicro product lines support Resource-Saving features to not only deliver exceptional performance but also superior value: SuperBlade® systems with two-socket and four-socket blade servers supporting top-bin 205-watt processors, NVMe, 100G EDR InfiniBand switch, or 25G/10G Ethernet switches, redundant AC/DC power supplies, and Battery Backup (BBP), making them ideal for enterprise, cloud, and HPC applications; BigTwin™ with the highest performance and density in a 2U four-node design with each node supporting 24 DIMMs, six hot-swap NVMe drives and flexible networking capability; 4U FatTwin™ in a variety of I/O, memory and storage combinations for most optimized cloud, HPC and enterprise applications. To learn more about Supermicro's Resource-Saving innovations and commitment to green computing, please visit www.supermicro.com/WeKeepITGreen.

For more information on Supermicro and Supermicro products, visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

Supermicro®, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, SuperBlade, BigTwin, FatTwin, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.supermicro.com

