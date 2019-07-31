From Bollywood to Hollywood: The Film Detective Joins the Lineup of International Offerings on Streaming Platform, DistroTV

ROCKPORT, Mass., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores classic films for today's cord-cutters, is broadening its streaming horizons. Beginning in July, audiences will be able to access The Film Detective's flagship channel as a linear channel on DistroTV™, the free online streaming video service available across all major app platforms and via the web.

The Film Detective

In February 2019, video-as-a-service-provider DistroScale answered the increasing online demand for video content, creating its own streaming service, DistroTV. DistroTV is a free, ad-supported collection of streaming channels aimed at serving a community of globally-minded audiences. The Film Detective is excited to be joining the ranks of channels like Rajshri, India's leading entertainment studio; FashionTV, a source of fashion and lifestyle broadcasting; and BritAsiaTV, a network celebrating the Asian community in Britain. Dedicated to feeding the insatiable viewing appetites of global audiences, DistroTV delivers a broad range of entertainment interests in film, fashion, news, sports, travel, cooking, and more.

Said Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective, "The Film Detective is thrilled to be joining the global-minded community on DistroTV. We are proud to be expanding our reach to classic cinephiles and new viewers alike, bringing old favorites and unique titles viewers may have never seen before."

For its DistroTV channel, The Film Detective is digging deep into its archive to select content that will offer a bit of something for everyone. The channel will showcase some of Golden Age Hollywood's most familiar faces, including John Wayne, Cary Grant, and Lucille Ball with titles like "Angel and the Badman" (1947), "His Girl Friday" (1940), and "The Lucy Show" (1962-1968). With a passion for unearthing hidden gems, the TFD channel will also feature lesser-known, campy flicks like "Creature from the Haunted Sea" (1961) and "The Killer Shrews" (1959). Viewers can look forward to hundreds of hours of comedy, horror, film noir, westerns, and more, as well as over ten television series on the DistroTV channel.

The Film Detective on DistroTV is available at https://www.distro.tv or via the DistroTV iOS or Android apps at the Google Play or the Apple App Store. DistroTV can also be added as a channel on Roku and on Amazon FireTV. Additional ways to watch The Film Detective can be found at https://www.thefilmdetective.com.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries. Since launching in 2014, the company has distributed its extensive library of 3000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading digital and television broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. In 2016, The Film Detective launched its classic movie app, and in June of 2018, the company launched a 24/7 linear channel on Sling TV. Visit us online at www.thefilmdetective.com.

About DistroTV

DistroTV is a streaming service operated by DistroScale, which takes a video-as-a-service platform approach to help publishers, advertisers and content creators leverage and monetize the massive shift to video without having to invest in infrastructure. More than 4,000 media properties depend on DistroScale's comprehensive solutions to engage over 250 million users around the world on a range of platforms from mobile to desktop to OTT. DistroScale is a global company with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and offices in New York City, London, and India. For more information, visit www.distroscale.com.

