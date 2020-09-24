From Campus to Commerce - NAI's Latest Discovery Video Features the Inventor of Molekule

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAI's discovery video series From Campus to Commerce strives to give viewers a rare glimpse behind the curtain of academic discovery. Their newest release offers an inside look at the development process behind Molekule, an invention that destroys allergens, pollutants, and viruses in the air.

National Academy of Inventors

This video was made in collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF), a Member Institution of the Academy. Elaborating on Molekule's transition from its early stages in the USF laboratory into the marketplace, the video features Dr. Yogi Goswami, its inventor and the director of the Clean Energy Research center at USF.

Goswami describes how the effort to make Molekule a reality took many years of research and many prototypes. He adds that the inspiration for the invention was the fact that is son suffered from asthma. His first hypothesis was that his previously invented solar energy process (to filter water), might also be able to filter the air. He was correct on that theory and went on to create Molekule.

In 2016, Goswami was elected into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame and was chosen as the recipient of the $50,000 Böer solar energy award for his research contributions to renewable solar energy.

Commenting about work in his chosen field of chemical engineering, he stated, "I felt that this was our future, and that's where I needed to do my research."

When commenting on how an administration can help facilitate academic innovation, University of South Florida's President Steven Currall says, ""Leaders in business, universities and government can intentionally create the conditions to best foster the innovation process. It's about creating the conditions that catalyze entrepreneurship and innovation."

Watch the video here. More information about Dr. Goswami's work can be found through NAI's website, and NAI's past From Campus to Commerce videos, along with their new webinar series, ScholarShare, can be viewed on their YouTube channel.

The National Academy of Inventors is a member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded in 2010 to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), enhance the visibility of academic technology and innovation, encourage the disclosure of intellectual property, educate and mentor innovative students, and translate the inventions of its members to benefit society. The NAI works collaboratively with the USPTO and publishes the multidisciplinary journal, Technology and Innovation. www.academyofinventors.org.

