From Creative Outlet to Cult Following

As a child of the 80s' Rhodes always had a love for the nostalgia of books, toys, games, and movies he grew up with, and his passion and authenticity of design aesthetics prove it. Rhodes has used drawing and painting as a creative outlet for as long as he can remember before honing his craft as a profession through graphic design and illustration. However, it's Rhodes's dark and twisted take on retro designs of the 70s' and 80s' that caught the eye of Spencer's buyers in 2017 and has made him a cult hero of the Spencer's Nation!

This month, Spencer's is dropping all-new styles in-store plus two killer freebies for shoppers. Anyone buying into the cult of Steven Rhodes will score a holographic sticker and tasty demon beans with their purchase. You can also check out Rhodes's talent, bigger and better than ever, in a full window display featuring Rhodes' Witches Brew design from his ongoing Coffee and the Occult series. Who doesn't worship coffee all day long while working from home?

When asked about his inspiration for this series, Rhodes said, "The look of the witches was inspired by 60s' and 70s' gothic horror movies like The Vampire Lovers, Brides of Dracula, and Dario Argento's Suspiria." Running on caffeine himself, Rhodes continued by saying, "The idea that coffee is a central part of these occult rituals is funny to me, as it does tend to have a big influence on our lives, for better or worse."

Whether you're a dark roast, half-caf, or triple foam kind of order, shop Spencer's throughout April for some caffeine-inspired in-store activations or visit www.spencersonline.com, where die-hard fans can shop anytime, anywhere.

