From Décor To Costumes, Etsy's Latest Trend Guide Offers Tips For An Elevated Halloween

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Etsy released it's latest trend guide showcasing a move away from traditional plastic pumpkins and scarecrows towards what they are referring to as "elevated Halloween": a refined moment for Halloween decor and costumes that are more "pretty scary" than spooky.

There are over 123,000 search results for Halloween decor and over 172,000 results for Halloween costumes on Etsy, so read on to discover all the trends and treats across décor and costumes.

Modern and industrial, taking over rustic farmhouse



Industrial is the new rustic, and Halloween is no exception. Each year, Etsy sellers continue to re-invent and create fresh designs for Halloween staples, and now they're leaning towards industrial-inspired materials – think: concrete and metals, cool neutrals, and clean lines. So far this year, Etsy has seen over 360,000 searches related to industrial-style decor (AKA concrete, steel, copper and metal). And with sustainability on the rise (looking at you, plastic straw ban), these reusable staples can be repurposed for many years to come.

True crime



With the rise of murder-themed TV shows, movies and podcasts, this Halloween is all about true crime, so break out the caution tape, blood splatter prints, and mugshots because real life can be just as scary as fiction. Shoppers on Etsy are taking note – searches related to "true crime" have increased 148% this year, compared to last.

The witch is in



Palmistry and tarot card reading is growing in popularity, especially around Halloween. So far this year, Etsy has seen over 250,000 searches related to "tarot cards" (and counting). Whether you choose to incorporate this theme into your everyday home decor or specifically for Halloween, the stars are aligned for this mystical trend and will give your home a spooktacular touch.

Modern skull planters



What's Halloween without a few skulls laying around? These creepy staples are getting a (literal) facelift with the latest designs showing off geometric patterns and shapes. Shoppers are getting into the spirit not only for Halloween, but also for everyday decor. Searches related to "geometric skulls" have increased 36% in the past year, and Etsy has seen over 2,000,000 searches on the marketplace related to "planters" already this year. Halloween shoppers are going to combine these two favorites this season – they're spooky, functional, and you can keep them all year round!

Best friend costumes > couple costumes.



Ditch the couple's costumes and get decked out with your girl squad this Halloween. Channel your inner cast of Mean Girls or a fancy pair of feathered fairies. Etsy is home to over 5,700 "matching costumes" – so, put your creative caps on and get boo-tiful with your besties for Halloween.

Sexy cats are out, feminism is in.



This Halloween, say goodbye to sexy kittens / vampires / nurses, and move away from adding sky-high heels and pair of ears and calling it a costume. Women are bonafide changemakers – whether from the judge's bench or Themyscira – and, this year, Halloween shoppers are paying homage to these bad a** ladies. On Etsy, we've see over 170,000 searches related to "girl power" in the past year alone.

Made up, without makeup



Maybe you love dressing up for Halloween, but just don't want to spend hours crafting the perfect DIY costume to get that wow factor. Enter: the Halloween temporary tattoo. These removable tattoos add enough punch so you can toss on t-shirt and still look like you spent hours on your makeup. From tattoo sleeves to realistic skeleton hands to spooky nail art, searches on Etsy for these one-time wonders have increased in popularity. Specifically, queries for "temporary custom tattoo" have increased 28%.

About this trend guide:



The Etsy Trend Guide is a compilation of fresh trends our expert is noticing across Etsy and the crafting industry as a whole: what sellers are creating, what shoppers are loving, and what's hot right now in the wider market. These trend predictions for 2018 are based, in part, on past top searches across categories on Etsy.com.

To shop more Halloween products, visit our Editors' Picks page for all of the latest finds.

