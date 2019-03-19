From Dublin's Finest Mixologists to American Bars, Roe & Co Irish Whiskey Arrives in the U.S. in Time for International Whiskey Day

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As whiskey lovers all over the world prepare for International Whiskey Day on March 27, American imbibers and bartenders will have a new offering to choose from this year as Roe & Co, a premium Irish whiskey hits select U.S. bars and shelves this month. Perfected by bartenders for bartenders, Roe & Co was created in partnership between Diageo (NYSE: DEO) Master Blender Caroline Martin and five elite Dublin-based bartenders who together crafted a unique Irish whiskey blend that would hold its own in cocktails. With light pear notes reminiscent of the golden era of Irish whiskey, Roe & Co ushers in the future of the spirit's contribution to cutting-edge cocktail culture.

Roe & Co Irish Whiskey debuts in select markets this Spring.

In the true spirit of collaboration, the liquid has been specially blended under the leadership of Martin with a team of hand-picked Irish bartenders who represent some of Dublin's most celebrated cocktail establishments. Specifically, Martin's experience spans more than 30 years and helped lead to the discovery of this versatile blend of the very finest Irish whiskeys. Roe & Co initially launched in European countries in 2017 and will be available in select U.S. markets this month.

"We're extremely proud to partner with some of Dublin's most innovative mixologists that helped create the unique blend of whiskeys aptly named Roe & Co, an homage to celebrated Irish whiskey-maker George Roe," says Martin. "After two years of experimenting with more than 100 prototype blends, the team landed on a smooth balance of quality malt and grain, aged in ex-bourbon casks, that truly personifies the spirit of a new frontier of Irish whiskey."

On the nose, Roe & Co is creamy, delightfully fragrant and remarkably rounded with notes of soft spice and mellow spun sugar along with warm hints of woody vanilla. The quality and perfect balance of the blend is immediately apparent on the palate through its velvety texture and sweet flavors including spiced pears and vanilla. The finish is lingering and gentle, ending with a light creaminess.

Roe & Co's unique tasting notes make it perfect to serve as the feature of your cocktail of choice like a Roe & Roots (Roe & Co, fresh apple juice and club soda) or a Roe & Ginger Sour (Roe & Co, lemon juice, pear liqueur, sugar syrup and ginger), as well as on its own, with ice. Additional cocktails inspired by the Irish whiskey can be found at roeandcowhiskey.com/cocktails. Whether you choose to concoct a new creation or enjoy on the rocks, Roe & Co reminds you to always drink responsibly.

Named after George Roe, a true innovator of the golden era of Irish whiskey, Roe & Co's light pear note, echoes its heritage from the pear tree that stands on the old George Roe and Co grounds in Dublin dating back to the mid-1800s. The Roe family began distilling whiskey in the 1700s, but it was George Roe in the mid-1800s who turned his family's small distillery business into the largest distillery of its time in Ireland. His distillery at Thomas Street, a neighbor to the well-known Guinness brewery, remains a historic landmark.

To continue its lasting history, Roe & Co will honor the brand's heritage with a new distillery that will sit on Thomas Street in Dublin, adjacent to where the old George Roe and Co distillery once sat in the converted former Guinness Power House. Production at the new St. James's Gate distillery is slated to begin later this year.

This new non-chill filtered offering is bottled at an ABV of 45 percent (90 proof). Roe & Co can currently be purchased in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Roe & Co

Roe & Co is named in honor of George Roe, the once world-famous whiskey maker who helped build the golden era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. His distillery, George Roe and Co, extended over 17 acres on Thomas Street in Dublin and was once Ireland's largest distillery. Diageo will now build on this rich heritage with the creation of a new distillery by converting the historic former Guinness Power House on Thomas Street. Roe & Co is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskies and aged in bourbon casks. It has the signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with remarkable depth of flavor – a luxuriously smooth blend, with a perfect harmony between the intense fruitiness of the malt and the mellow creaminess of the grain whiskies. The first blend of Roe & Co debuted in key European cities as part of Diageo's growing Reserve portfolio. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

