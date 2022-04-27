From Flea Markets to Nationwide Grocery Shelves: How Dan-O's Seasoning Leveraged TikTok to Fuel Growth

"It's crazy how our 'Plan B' pandemic marketing strategy resonated with so many people," said founder Dan Oliver, who is the star of the brand's now-verified TikTok account with 2.3 million followers. "Social media was one of the only ways to get in front of folks and, once they were able to try Dan-O's, the quality spoke for itself."

Starting this month, Dan-O's fans can find the seasoning in every store of the country's two largest grocery chains: Walmart Supercenter and Kroger's family of brands. Dan-O's will also land on shelves at B.J.'s Wholesale Club, Ingles Market, Raley's Supermarkets, and nearly a dozen other retailers. The expansion represents an almost 6,000 percent increase in retail availability since 2020 – a jump from 130 stores to 7,800 this spring.

In 2017, Oliver packaged the product and hit the trade show circuit, seeing steady growth for a few years. When the pandemic hit in 2020, in-person sales opportunities dried up. Oliver then turned to TikTok.

"I grabbed some ingredients and a six-pack and started making videos in my kitchen," Oliver said. "People loved it. They responded to our authenticity."

Dan-O's TikTok content includes recipes, cooking tips, and Oliver's trademark personality. The hashtag #danosseasoning has more than 1 billion views and the brand averages more than 150 million total views a month. Dan-O's is available online and in-store in 49 of 50 U.S. states.

Dan-O's Seasoning is an all-purpose seasoning that can be used on pretty much everything. Dan-O's prides itself on using all-natural ingredients with no chemicals or fillers. All of its seasoning is low in sodium, has zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero GMOs. It is a flavor-rich diet-friendly seasoning that comes in three flavor profiles: Original, Spicy, and Hot Chipotle.

