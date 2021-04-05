From Hip-Hop to Hollywood, Red Carpet to the Red Zone: Stars Celebrate Earth Month by Backing Mission-Led ZenWTR Alkaline Water, the Only Beverage in the World in a 100% Recycled, Certified Ocean-Bound Plastic Bottle

"Plastic-free is best when possible, but there are times when it's not an option," said Anne Hathaway, ZenWTR investor and Academy Award winning actress. "It's something that keeps me up at night so I'm excited that I have decided to invest in ZenWTR. In our world where plastic water bottles are seemingly inevitable — and a very important necessity for some — I'm so relieved there is now a more sustainable option that, over time, will keep a tremendous amount of plastic from reaching and polluting the ocean."

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur, Lance Collins, every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made using up to five certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, 1% of total company sales goes directly to charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world's oceans and marine environments as well as recycling education and advocacy.

"I love putting my energy into something that is going to make the world better," said 2 Chainz, Grammy Award winning rapper and songwriter. "Ocean pollution is something that we're all aware of – it's something that affects my generation, my kids' generation, and hopefully with the help of companies like ZenWTR, it won't affect the generations to follow. ZenWTR feels good, tastes good and makes a big difference."

Ocean-bound plastic is defined as plastic found on coastlines and waterways that feed into the ocean in a country or region lacking waste management infrastructure and collection incentives. Working with OceanCycle, an independent third-party organization that certifies the source of plastic and the conditions under which it is collected, ZenWTR is on track to achieve its mission of rescuing more than 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025.

"Through building this complex supply chain around rescuing and reusing ocean-bound plastic to create ZenWTR, we've changed the way food and beverage brands think about plastic," said Collins. "We're shaking up the industry. The interest in the brand and our mission is off the charts. The larger we grow, the more positive impact we can make. We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnered with this amazing group of cultural icons and trailblazers who really get what we are doing and want to get behind it. The potential is limitless."

Vapor-distilled and ionized to reach an alkaline pH of 9.5, ZenWTR is the perfect choice for crisp, pure water, delivered in a 100% recyclable package – and just by choosing ZenWTR, you are helping to prevent future ocean pollution. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Albertsons Companies' banners, ExtraMile, Kroger banners, QuikTrip, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Wawa, Whole Foods Market and more, as well as directly on www.zenwtr.com .

