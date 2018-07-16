From Law Offices of David W. Klasing: Factors Used to Classify Workers as Employees vs. Independent Contractors, Federal Section 530 Relief, and the VCSP

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) currently relies on three core standards for identifying workers properly: (1) the "behavioral control" test, (2) the "financial control" test, and (3) the "relationship of the parties" test which are analyzed under a "20 -factor test" which requires employers to assess:

Control over the order or sequence of work Demands to perform full-time work How compensation was provided How much instruction workers received How much training workers received Requirements to perform services on the worksite Requirements to submit reports The continuity of the worker-employer relationship The extent of the worker's ability to realize losses or profits The extent to which a specific person performed services The extent to which the services were integrated into the business The flexibility of the worker's schedule The level of control over assistants Whether business expenses or travel expenses were covered Whether the worker could be fired Whether the worker could quit without assuming liability Whether the worker had his or her own work facilities Whether the worker provided services to multiple entities Whether the worker's services were publicly available Whether tools and materials were provided

Worker misclassification can lead to personal liability for those deemed "responsible parties". For instance, the IRS may impose a trust fund recovery penalty (TFRP), making the employer and those deemed responsible parties personally liable for the trust fund portion (employee portion) of the payroll taxes and employee income tax withholdings required.

Federal Section 530 Relief and the Voluntary Classification Settlement Program (VCSP)

To quote the IRS, which discusses Section 530 Relief and worker reclassification here, "Section 530 provides employers with relief from federal employment tax obligations if three statutory requirements are met: 1) reporting consistency; 2) substantive consistency; and 3) reasonable basis." So what does the IRS mean by "reporting consistency," "substantive consistency," and "reasonable basis"?

Reporting Consistency – The entity must have timely filed all Forms 1099 (Miscellaneous Income) and federal income tax returns that were required for the pertinent tax year(s).

Substantive Consistency – The entity must not have treated the worker ("or any worker holding a substantially similar position") as an employee after December 31, 1977.

Reasonable Basis – The entity must have treated the worker as an independent contractor on a "reasonable basis," which includes:

– The entity must have treated the worker as an independent contractor on a "reasonable basis," which includes: A previous tax audit



Established industry practices



Legal precedents (e.g. prior IRS or federal court rulings)



"Other reasonable basis"

In addition to Section 530 Relief, in 2011 the IRS introduced a program known as the Voluntary Classification Settlement Program (VCSP). The VCSP gives eligible entities "partial relief" from payroll taxes – but in exchange, requires participating entities to reclassify their workers appropriately. To apply for the VCSP, the taxpayer must submit Form 8952 (Application for Voluntary Classification Settlement Program (VCSP)).

