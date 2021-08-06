From Local Kitchen to Nationwide Deliveries, Mortgage Apple Cakes Reflects on The Past Twelve Years and Envisions Bold Plans for The Future

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Apple Cakes, founded by single mom Angela Logan to save her home from foreclosure, celebrated twelve years in business on July 17th. In 2009, Angela set a goal to sell 100 cakes in 10 days – she received 900 orders as news of her decision to sell cakes, from her kitchen to raise money for her mortgage, became a viral sensation. After twelve years, Angela Logan has grown Mortgage Apple Cakes from her home kitchen to a brick-and-mortar bakery. In 2020, Angela optimized her bakery operations for expanded shipments of cakes to customers nationwide.

Logan's story of tenacity inspired the 2014 movie Apple Mortgage Cake. The film stars award-winning actress Kimberly Elise, as Angela Logan, and is set immediately before and after Mortgage Apple Cakes was formed. Since its release, the movie is streaming on numerous networks and platforms, including UPtv, Pureflix, Amazon Prime, and the Hallmark Channel. The movie's popularity continues to fuel awareness of Angela's motivational story and has contributed to the ongoing demand for her cakes.

Leveraging exposure from the movie and the continued overall interest in the Mortgage Apple Cake story, the company has experienced record sales nationwide through the popular food delivery platform Goldbelly. In 2021, Mortgage Apple Cakes sold a record number of items on the platform. Goldbelly has allowed Mortgage Apple Cakes to develop and grow a loyal customer base beyond New York City. "We provide the same gourmet quality, attention to detail, and personalized experience to Goldbelly customers that our local bakery customers have grown to love and expect over the years."

After twelve years in business, Mortgage Apple Cakes is actively expanding its product base, aiming to appeal to the next generation of consumers by adding a line of vegan items. Additionally, Mortgage Apple Cakes is one of the very few black-owned kosher bakeries in the nation. In the summer of 2021, Mortgage Apple Cakes underwent a major brand update. "We set out to modernize our brand image while staying true to our original high quality, all-natural, and freshly homemade image." The Mortgage Apple Cakes rebranding debuted a new logo, website, messaging, packaging, and marketing strategy to align with evolving consumer expectations and trends.

Looking beyond 2021, Angela Logan envisions Mortgage Apple Cakes branching into retail grocery establishments with prepackaged food products, such as cake mix and frosting. Logan also foresees media projects that will continue to amplify her story significantly – both past and future, as she scales her brand into new categories. "After twelve years in business, it still feels like I'm just getting started.

Mortgage Apple Cakes was founded in 2009 by single mom Angela Logan. Faced with losing her Teaneck, NJ home to foreclosure, Angela set a goal to sell 100 cakes in 10 days to raise money to save her home. Her story went viral, garnering national and international press, resulting in orders from across the country, far exceeding her financial goals. In 2014, a movie was produced based on Angela's inspirational story entitled "Apple Mortgage Cake", starring award-winning actress Kimberly Elise. Mortgage Apple Cakes operates a brick-and-mortar kosher bakery in Teaneck's town square, serving a loyal customer base locally and nationally. The recipe for all products, including the Original Mortgage Apple Cake, was inspired by Angela Logan's grandmother, who only used wholesome, organic, and natural ingredients. Learn more about Mortgage Apple Cakes at https://www.maccakes.com/.

