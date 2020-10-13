From Menstruation to Menopause - Adore Me partners with MAS Holdings to transform the global femtech market

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me, a DTC womenswear brand that has transformed the online lingerie market, has announced a partnership with MAS Holdings, one of the world's leading manufacturers of lingerie and activewear, to commercialize a series of Femtech product innovations aiming to improve women's intimate wellbeing and revolutionize the global Femtech market.

Supplier-Brand Collaboration is Key to Sustainability and Innovation

Suppliers and brands need to build strategic partnerships to successfully launch sustainable and socially driven new product solutions. The MAS and Adore Me partnership represents the type of collaboration that will redefine retail into a force for good.

MAS has built an innovative first-to-the-world product pipeline that uniquely addresses challenges women face throughout their life, from menstruation to menopause. Adore Me will help drive these sustainable and innovative solutions to market.

The partnership seeks to normalize feminine intimate health and wellness around the world. Instead of femtech products being "a solution to a problem", Adore Me and MAS will shift the category from a "hide" to a "shine" mindset, where we recognize and celebrate each and every stage of a woman's life.

Femtech categories that will be addressed by partnership product launches:

Menopause:

Coolibrium is the first product launched from the partnership.

The brand leverages MAS' proprietary ThermoReg Technology, invented to address menopausal challenges with a focus on hot flushes and night sweats.

Coolibrium has been featured in the Design Innovations for Women curation at MOMA Design.

Maternity & Post Partum:

Adore Me will launch a new line of environmentally-friendly nursing pads using MAS' technology with its Belabumbum brand of nursing bras.

Menstruation & Urinary Incontinence:

MAS holdings will be providing their patent-pending 360-degree leak protection technology to Adore Me's line of Joyja period panties.

According to Pilar Diaz, Global Head of Femtech at MAS, "Adore Me represents the type of fast-moving and flexible DTC startup that understands how to scale and commercialize innovative products we were looking for in a partner."

Romain Liot, COO of Adore Me echoed, "With their product innovation pipeline and extensive social impact work, MAS is a case study in how a large-scale, traditional apparel manufacturer can lead social and environmental change."

About Adore Me

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me is a DTC womenswear brand that has been a market leader in inclusive sizing and ecommerce innovation. The firm is transforming the online womenswear market with a new try-at-home service and a series of satellite brands.

About MAS Holdings

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, MAS Holdings is one of the world's most recognized design-to-delivery solutions providers in apparel and textile powered by 30 years in operations, 53 manufacturing facilities across 16 countries and 99,000 employees. Managing a portfolio of businesses across IT, brands, wearable tech, Femtech, medical apparel, start-ups and fabric parks.

