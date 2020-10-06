From Mommie Dearest to Schitt's Creek: Jiffy Pop Culture Podcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in to the wonderfully twisted side of all things pop culture with comedian Frank Liotti and writer Eila Mell. These two lifelong friends who bonded over Mommie Dearest in theater camp, bring you their new podcast Jiffy Pop Culture where everything irreverent goes, and often goes off the rails.

From Grease to Rocky Horror, Paris is Burning to Pose, and Tootie to Jan Brady, these rebel outcast kids who never lost their love for the seedy underbelly of a world where wire hangers aren't allowed, chat about how these movies and shows shaped their lives and ours. "It goes beyond just pop culture." Frank says, "It's how we connected."

Whether they are discussing watching Rocky Horror in the iconic 8th Street Playhouse in NYC versus suburbia, Eila's mom teaching her how to do Grease's Sandy's hairdo or Frank watching Carrie unsupervised as a child, the dialogue is uncensored, personal and intelligent. Listen in and find out about:

How Eila knew the iconic Octavia St. Laurent

The irony of Mrs. Garrett ruining Tootie's chances of being a high fashion model and teen prostitute

Why they think Andy in Devil Wears Prada shouldn't have quit

Frank growing up gay on Long Island and the day the cleaning lady found Eila's vibrator

"The only difference between our private conversations and the ones on the podcast," Eila declares, "is the microphone."

Airs every Wednesday on ApplePodcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Frank Liotti has portrayed criminals and addicts on HBO'S High Maintenance, Fox-TV's Gotham, Blue Bloods, Law and Order SVU and Criminal Intent. He graduated from the Yale School of Drama and SUNY Purchase. Frank was on the cover of the New York Times' Arts and Leisure section, a finalist in The Advocate Magazine's" Next Great Queer Comedian," and in the top four at New York's Funniest at Caroline's on Broadway. He is currently on tour with Lisa Lampanelli in her show, "Losin' It."

Eila Mell is one of the book industry's go-to entertainment and fashion writers. Recent interviews include Donna Karan, Gbenga Akinnagbe and the Trayvon Martin Foundation, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Martha Stewart and Tommy Hilfiger. Books include Project Runway and New York Fashion Week. She has been featured on CBS's The Insider, The New York Times, Marie Claire, Glamour, People StyleWatch, and the documentary Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's.

SOURCE Jiffy Pop Culture