From North to South, Barakat Foundation and Setad Rush to Help Iran's Flood-Hit Areas

TEHRAN, Iran, April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As soon as the floods hit the Northern parts of Iran, the mobilization forces of the Headquarters for Executing Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) known as Setad rushed to help the people who were struck by the floods and its consequences a few hours before marking Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Some of these, who are mostly volunteers, rode in small boats to deliver necessary elements to the people stranded in the flood waters like fresh food, blankets, drinking water, and even toys for children to keep their hearts warm during such tough times. The Setad's medical team set up temporary clinics to help treat the injured and deliver medicine and treatment to the sick. The Setad also provided 15,000 families with house equipment to replace what the floods had destroyed, such as fridges, washing machines, carpets, and other necessary elements. Many of these families living in rural areas raised cattle, where more than 9,000 of cattle were killed during the natural disaster. The Setad was able to replace 4,000 of these, instantly providing many of the families with their previous work so that they would not end up jobless. Most of the services of Setad are delivered through the Barakat Foundation.

Setad's President while visiting flood-hit areas in Lorestan province.

The officials of the organization promised that as soon as the areas are cleaned and normal life is retained after the floods, they will be able to provide some 3,000 job opportunities to the citizens of these areas.

According to sources, the Setad organization has also been delivering help to the citizens south of the country. So it is not only Aggala town benefiting from their services, but also Shalamsheh in the Southern province of Khouzistan.

Also, compressors and rebuilding and reconstruction equipment were provided by the Setad to help accelerate the process of reconstruction and help the people resume their normal lives. Other areas, too, including Shiraz, Ilam, Lorestan, and others, are benefiting from the services of the organization, which aims at resolving the problems on the different levels with the help of the mobilization forces.

Before flooding hit the country, Setad insured 140,000 rural homes in Khouzistan under the Barakat Insurance plan. The damaged homes will be repaid to rebuild their homes in the area.

For those who do not know, in general, Setad's main activities are aimed to create jobs for people and the economic and social empowerment of deprived people.

Implementation of construction and infrastructure projects, creating jobs in deprived areas, providing house equipment and paying for the treatment of patients with serious illnesses are among the other activities of Setad.

SOURCE Barakat Foundation