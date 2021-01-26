From Oil to Energy: IOC Strategies for the Energy Transition - How the Wider Oil and Gas Sectors are Preparing for Transition
Jan 26, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "From Oil to Energy - IOC Strategies for the Energy Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oil and gas demand hit hard by COVID-19 shock. Potential for long-term behavioral change after lockdown experiences creates uncertainty over transportation demand for oil. Majority of future power demand growth to be supplied by renewables. Major IOCs recognized large impairments in Q2 after downward revisions to future oil and gas price assumptions.
- IOC targets for the energy transition
- IOCs investments in multiple transition technologies
- BP Transition Targets
- How wider oil and gas sector preparing for transition
- Understand the factors supporting the energy transition among IOCs
- Identify net zero ambitions of major European IOCs
- Understand key technologies IOCs are investing for for energy transition.
- Analyze BP's energy transition strategy
- Questions over recovery of oil and gas demand from COVID 19 shock
- IOC targets for the energy transition
- European majors leading the charge on renewables
- Fastest growth expected in solar and offshore wind
- IOCs pursuing investments in multiple transition technologies
- BP Focus: Key targets for transformation to an Integrated Energy Company
- BP Focus: Future Investment Outlook
- BP Focus: Downsizing of traditional hydrocarbons business
- BP Focus: Low carbon M&A
- BP Focus: Prospects for key growth segments
- Wider oil and gas Challenges and opportunities for the wider market
