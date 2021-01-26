From Oil to Energy: IOC Strategies for the Energy Transition - How the Wider Oil and Gas Sectors are Preparing for Transition

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "From Oil to Energy - IOC Strategies for the Energy Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil and gas demand hit hard by COVID-19 shock. Potential for long-term behavioral change after lockdown experiences creates uncertainty over transportation demand for oil. Majority of future power demand growth to be supplied by renewables. Major IOCs recognized large impairments in Q2 after downward revisions to future oil and gas price assumptions.



Scope

IOC targets for the energy transition

IOCs investments in multiple transition technologies

BP Transition Targets

How wider oil and gas sector preparing for transition

Reasons to Buy

Understand the factors supporting the energy transition among IOCs

Identify net zero ambitions of major European IOCs

Understand key technologies IOCs are investing for for energy transition.

Analyze BP's energy transition strategy

Key Topics Covered:

Questions over recovery of oil and gas demand from COVID 19 shock

IOC targets for the energy transition

European majors leading the charge on renewables

Fastest growth expected in solar and offshore wind

IOCs pursuing investments in multiple transition technologies

BP Focus: Key targets for transformation to an Integrated Energy Company

BP Focus: Future Investment Outlook

BP Focus: Downsizing of traditional hydrocarbons business

BP Focus: Low carbon M&A

BP Focus: Prospects for key growth segments

Wider oil and gas Challenges and opportunities for the wider market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bws1pl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

