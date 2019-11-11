From one family to another: T.Webber to give away heating system to deserving Hudson Valley household

2019's Heat of the Holidays is the first of what will become an annual holiday giveaway tradition. The official launch date of the drive is set for Nov. 11, and nominations will be accepted through Dec. 7. The winning family will be chosen on Dec. 8, and the new unit will be installed ahead of Christmas.

"This community means so much to our family, and we really want to take a moment this year to give back and show our appreciation in a tangible way," said Tommy Webber, president of T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "After all, our growth as a company over the past three decades and our success as a family-owned business has only been possible because of our amazing customer base and the people we serve here every day."

The giveaway will include a heating unit replacement, and T.Webber is partnering with locally owned RAL Supply for the necessary equipment and materials. Community members are invited to nominate either themselves or a family they know by filling out a form on the company's Facebook page or website.

"At RAL Supply, we always want to take every available opportunity to let our customers and neighbors know they're appreciated," said Charlie Milich, president of RAL Supply. "So when T.Webber invited us to be a part of this donation effort, the answer from our team was unanimously yes."

"When my father started this business back in 1989, I don't know that he ever dreamed it would become the leading company it is today," Webber said. "Now, 30 years later, I can't think of a better way to celebrate than by giving back to our neighbors who have given so much to us."



To learn about how to nominate someone for this donation, visit https://twebber.com/heatfortheholidays/.



To learn more about T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric, call 845-288-2777 or visit https://twebber.com/.

About T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family owned and operated home services company serving the Hudson Valley area, including Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Orange, Ulster and Rockland counties. A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, T.Webber has been the company of choice for residential service, repair and installation for nearly 30 years. Tom Webber founded the company in 1989 with the vision to exceed customer expectations and provide exceptional service with integrity, competence and objectivity with every service call. The company slogan, "We keep your home running right," is the T.Webber commitment to deliver exceptional turnkey home solutions to Hudson Valley homeowners. T.Webber provides timely, same-day service for plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, well system, water quality, bathroom remodeling, and sewer and septic repairs. For more information, call 1-845-288-2777 or visit http://twebber.com/.

