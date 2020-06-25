From Our Heart, Fore The Children: Southwest Airlines Donates $1 Million To Support Charities Across The Nation

DALLAS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --—June 25, 2020—Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced a donation of $1 million across more than 100 organizations serving children, families, and communities across the United States to commemorate the carrier's 35th LUV Classic Golf Tournament & Party. This financial commitment is fulfilled through the LUV Classic event fund, residing in the Southwest Airlines Foundation, a corporate-advised fund within the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The fund is used to produce the event each year.

The 2020 LUV Classic was canceled in light of COVID-19, yet Southwest remains dedicated to a longstanding tradition of helping organizations that are important to the communities it serves.

This year, Southwest is supporting more than 100 local nonprofit organizations serving families and children in every domestic city the airline serves. Organizations receiving donations were selected through a process involving Southwest Employees in each of their respective cities. Southwest also will donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a legacy LUV Classic partner the Tournament has supported since its inception.

"At Southwest, our love of People fuels a commitment to build stronger communities around the nation," said Laurie Barnett, Managing Director of Communications and Outreach. "With the pandemic's impact on our nation's communities, there's no greater time than now to assist local organizations that are the backbone to helping communities thrive. Through this donation, we're happy to be able to support more than 100 local organizations as they continue their critical work, making a difference in the lives of our Employees, Customers, and communities."

During its 35 years, the LUV Classic has supported 213 charities and donated more than $19 million to life-changing programs and services for children and their families. You can learn more about the 2020 LUV Classic recipients by visiting this link.

