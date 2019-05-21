From Our Store to Your Door: Meijer Launches Home Delivery Service in Suburban Cleveland

Starting today, more than 90,000 households in Avon, Mentor and Stow can choose from a list of 70,000 items and have them delivered from a Meijer store to their door. The same-day home delivery service gives shoppers the flexibility to shop for everything they need, from fresh produce and grocery items to everyday essentials, and have a personal shopper hand-select the items and deliver them to their home within a few hours.

"At Meijer, we know how busy people are these days, so we do everything we can to make shopping as easy and convenient as possible," said Tom Wilson, Regional Vice President for Meijer. "Meijer Home Delivery lets people shop whenever they want from wherever they want, and have their order delivered at a time that's most convenient for them, whether it's early in the morning or late at night."

Customers can shop online at shopmeijer.com or with an app and choose everything from fresh produce and grocery to daily essentials like diapers, cases of water and pet food. Toys, electronics, school supplies, health and beauty items, and beer & wine are also available for home delivery.

Meijer is partnering with Shipt to offer the service. A Shipt Shopper communicates with the customer via text and shops according to the member's specific preferences - even choosing produce items according to how ripe the customer wants them.

The cost of the of the Meijer Home Delivery service is regularly $99 per year, but to celebrate the launch, Northeast Ohio residents can get an annual membership for only $49 through June 4. The annual membership includes access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35. A flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35. Customers can also earn mPerks Rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem at any Meijer location.

Home Delivery is just one of many choices Meijer offers to enable customers to shop in the way that best meets their individual needs on any given day. In addition to home delivery and shopping in-store in the traditional way or with self-checkout, Meijer also offers curbside pick-up and Meijer Shop & Scan. With Shop & Scan, customers save time by scanning their items' bar codes with the Meijer mobile app and bagging as they shop (using reusable bags). Customers can see a running total via the app, and once they're done shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

