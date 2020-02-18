From PR Pro to CEO - A Communicator Shares Her Journey

"Growing up, I wanted to be either a hair stylist or the President of the United States," said Megan Driscoll. "I have since realized that being a CEO of a communications agency is basically the best combination of those two professions. I get to make big and small decisions every day – everything from what hair style is best for a celebrity campaign shoot to walking away from a big client when I feel like it is not in the best interest of my company and our values."

In #Resolve To Evolve, Driscoll shares personal anecdotes and the story of how she overcame the hurdles of starting an agency as well as third-party research to explain the ins and outs of public relations and digital marketing. While her new book highlights often unnoticed work that communications and marketing professionals put into multi-million dollar projects, #Resolve To Evolve is designed for anyone looking to start or grow a business in today's changing markets.

Driscoll invites readers to learn how to hire the right people, how to be picky when taking on clients, and how to start taking business personally. "The idea that 'It's just business' is so ingrained in our work ethic that everyone just accepts it," Driscoll explains. "But it's wrong; taking it personally allowed me to build a business that I am not only proud of, but that continues to grow and expand."

#Resolve To Evolve: How being Personal About Business Can Help It Grow is available on Amazon.com today.

About Megan Driscoll

Megan Driscoll is the CEO of EvolveMKD, her New York-based public relations and social agency. Megan has been honored many times over for her work, earning a spot on PRWeek's 40 Under 40 List and she was selected as one of twelve women chosen for The Ernst and Young Entrepreneurial Winning Women Class of 2018. Megan was the first-ever recipient of the Early Career Achievement Award from the University of Chicago.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

