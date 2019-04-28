From present to future: SAS CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight is building next gen data scientists like Jeneah Johnson from The Boys and Girls Club

News provided by

SAS

Apr 28, 2019, 23:46 ET

DALLAS, April 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- @SAS Global Forum -- Texas Today's announcement was made at SAS Global Forum, the world's largest analytics conference, with more than 30,000 business and IT users of SAS software participating on-site and online.

About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

From present to future: Dr. Jim Goodnight, known for shaping the analytics industry, ushers in the next generation of data scientists with Jeneah Johnson from The Boys and Girls Club of Dallas, at SAS Global Forum, April 28, Dallas, Texas. Photo Credit: Steve Muir, SAS Photographer
From present to future: Dr. Jim Goodnight, known for shaping the analytics industry, ushers in the next generation of data scientists with Jeneah Johnson from The Boys and Girls Club of Dallas, at SAS Global Forum, April 28, Dallas, Texas. Photo Credit: Steve Muir, SAS Photographer

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Trent Smith
Trent.Smith@sas.com 
919-531-4726
sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS

Also from this source

SAS delivers analytics everywhere, for everyone...

SAS invests in humans, powered by AI and analytics education...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

From present to future: SAS CEO Dr. Jim Goodnight is building next gen data scientists like Jeneah Johnson from The Boys and Girls Club

News provided by

SAS

Apr 28, 2019, 23:46 ET