From Sierra Leone to the World: Sai Sankoh Presents 'Portrait of a Lady', Resort 2020

Inspired by her travels to Italy and Africa, this is her best work as far as pushing creative boundaries and bringing her vision to life. The original theme 'A Tourist in Tuscany' was to be shot in Italy in March 2020 but postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The new theme "Portrait of a Lady", shot in Dallas portrays the different looks and personalities of a woman with a Tuscan sunset and floral background as the scenery.

"I am extremely excited about this new collection which is hands down my favorite!" Sankoh said. "My first collection focused more on what I wanted but this is a combination of my client's needs and my personal style. My signature pieces are the voluminous goddess Kaftans, but it was also fun to play with more separates and gowns. Love and dedication was put into this and I hope to see my brand propel to the next level and continue make my customers excited!"

About Sai Sankoh

Sai Sankoh was created by renowned entrepreneur and luxury fashion consultant Sai Sankoh. The clothing line appropriately titled –Sai Sankoh- launched on November 12, 2018 with a line of Kaftans made and produced in India. Inspired by her love and fascination for vintage and unique pieces, Sankoh hopes to create pieces wearable by super models, fashion enthusiasts and everyday women of all shapes and sizes making them feel empowered, attractive, and confident through fashion. The brand is globally renowned with recognition by Ebony, Vogue Italia, Essence, Refinery29, just to name a few.

Sankoh has won the hearts of many women around the world included celebrities like Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, Gabrielle Union, Iman, and many others. She was also recognized by Fashion Group International of Dallas as a "Rising Star" nominee in Women's Fashion for 2020.

This collection would be sold on her website – www.saisankoh.com, Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Chelsea Boutique – N.J, Wild Instincts - Santa Fe, and I.O. Domani in Mexico

Collection photos - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/enk5357xn4pwnrs/AACfruaUH2xUoBhiN5zPg1vPa?dl=0

