From Sound Engineering to Financial Literacy, American Honda Foundation Supports STEAM Education Programs for Students

"A key focus of the American Honda Foundation is to support the success of young people and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers," said Alexandra Warnier, executive director of the American Honda Foundation. "We commend the Foundation's grant recipients on their incredible efforts to provide students with experiential STEAM learning opportunities."

The funding from the American Honda Foundation will help to enhance and diversify STEAM education programs in Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York. Grant recipients for the first half of the Foundation's fiscal year include:

CEC Stuyvesant Cove, Inc. (dba Solar One) : Through the organization's Green Design Lab program and curriculum, students, teachers and custodial staff in the New York City school system learn about environmental STEM subjects and work together to design and implement feasible, creative ways to reduce their school and community's environmental footprint. This is part of the City's overall plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Through the organization's Green Design Lab program and curriculum, students, teachers and custodial staff in the New York City school system learn about environmental STEM subjects and work together to design and implement feasible, creative ways to reduce their school and community's environmental footprint. This is part of the City's overall plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Center for Creative Education : The Center for Creative Education's teaching artists collaborate with kindergarten through third grade classroom teachers in Palm Beach County, Fla. , to deliver curriculum that integrates the arts such as painting, dancing, music and drama into content areas such as science, language arts, and math. This teaching approach boosts student engagement and long-term memory gains, with students achieving at higher rates than non-participating peers attending the same public schools.

Imagine Science : In an effort to narrow the opportunity gap for underserved youth, Imagine Science is a collaboration between four major youth service organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc., National 4-H Council, and Y- USA . Youth in participating Imagine Science communities benefit from hands-on STEM activities integrated into an array of one-time or multi-week youth development programs in hopes of inspiring the next generation of scientific thinkers and problem solvers.

Since its establishment in 1984, the American Honda Foundation has awarded more than $43 million to organizations serving over 118 million people across the U.S. To learn more about the Foundation's grant application process, visit www.honda.com/community/applying-for-a-grant.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. In addition, Honda strives to strengthen our communities in many ways, by giving back to society and the communities where its associates work and live. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on helping children heal, inspiring underrepresented students, preserving the environment for future generations, Safety for Everyone and strengthening our communities. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

SOURCE American Honda Foundation