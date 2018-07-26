From Stay-at-Home Mom to Small Business Owner: Local Entrepreneur is Inspired to Open Kumon Math and Reading Center after Her Own Children Experience Success in the Program

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 12 years, Maryam Raza has been a stay-at-home mom of four. After seeing the success that her own children were having in the Kumon Math and Reading Program, Raza decided it was time for her to start her own career by opening Kumon Math and Reading Center of Noblesville.

"I've been a Kumon mom for eight years now with three of my four kids currently enrolled. My youngest is two and I can't wait to enroll him soon," said Raza, owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Noblesville. "I've seen the magic of Kumon in my kids and love the effectiveness of the program. I want to share that with more kids in my community."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

There are 21 Kumon Math and Reading Centers in the state of Indiana. Kumon Math and Reading Center of Noblesville is part of Kumon's 2018 expansion plan of welcoming 100 new franchisees nationwide.

"I'm really looking forward to becoming a vital member of the Noblesville community and excited to positively impact the lives of our youth," said Raza. "There is no compromise when it comes to education. To succeed in life, you need to have strong study skills and strong academic skills."

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life. Learn more about the Kumon franchise opportunity today.

About the Kumon Franchise Business



Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

