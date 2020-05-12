From Storefronts to the Living Room, CartonXpress Offers Turnkey create, design and print packaging solutions for the world's next biggest brands

FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From brick and mortar retail displays to living room unboxings, custom packaging can make or break a brand. With the rise of e-commerce and influencer marketing, branding that stands out on the shelf and in a delivery box – determines a customer's loyalty and repeat sales. CartonXpress, an emerging leader in the branded packaging industry, announces the launch of its new e-commerce site to fill in the gap between large print production runs typically reserved for larger brands with big budgets, to emerging brands with smaller batch runs to provide an easy way for business owners, entrepreneurs and solopreneurs to flex with economic changes and consumer demand.



"They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and we truly believe that," says Shawn Pereira, vice president of sales and marketing for CartonXpress. "Consumers want to buy products they can believe in. When they browse a shelf or a website, click on a link on social media, they are making a split-second decision based off of your packaging and brand identity," he says. "We want to be the go-to branded packaging solution for those brands that need a trusted partner in their business that can deliver the same high-quality packaging as the bigger brands."



CartonXpress offers three flexible ways to create branded packaging for your business: Design Online, Design Offline or WeDesign. In three easy steps, you can create your custom packaging in less than 20 minutes. Want to design as you go? Click Design Online. Got a design ready to go? Select the Design Offline option. Want us to get our hands dirty and design it for you? Hit the WeDesign button and our partners at 99 Designs will create packaging that will make customers hit all the heart eyes emojis!

Here's How it Works!

Step 1: Choose your package type. Browse our selection of packaging options and select the right design for your product and brand.

Step 2: Resize and Design. Fill in your sizes and add in your graphics.

Step 3: Order. Set your quantities, click order, and pay online.

That's it! Once we receive your order, it will ship directly to you, contact free and ready for you to assemble and start making waves. It's that easy. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn at: @CartonXpress and on the web at www.cartonxpress.com .

About CartonXpress

CartonXpress is a custom packaging manufacturer providing branded containers, boxes, labels, mailers, and retail displays for emergent health and beauty, medical, cannabis, hemp, food, and beverage brands. CartonXpress is no newcomer to the custom packaging industry. It's parent company, Spectrum Lithograph has produced custom packaging for a diverse collection of some of the country's biggest brands over the last 40 years, such as Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Nestlé, Benefit Cosmetics, Stouffers, Perricone MD, NetGear, SalesForce, and Bare Essentials. Based in Fremont, California, CartonXpress strives to be your trusted partner in custom packaging. To learn more, visit www.cartonxpress.com .

