From the Creators of 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls' Comes Rebel Girls Boundless: A Digital Magazine

Rebel Girls Boundless tackles issues that affect all women regardless of their political beliefs, and speaks to the importance of raising the next generation of confident girls. Profiles and articles on current events, in addition to photo and video content, will allow women to dive deeper into their passions as well as those of other rebel women. With examples such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, STEAM advocate and aspiring astronaut Abby Harrison, and tennis champion Billie Jean King, Rebel Girls Boundless explores every extraordinary woman: the Pioneer, the Warrior, the Leader, the Creator, and the Champion. Most importantly, Boundless will remind women that, together, they can achieve anything.

As part of the launch, the magazine is hosting a "When I Go To The Moon" contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's Moon Landing. The contest encourages kids to use their imaginations by illustrating their own expedition to the moon. The contest begins today, July 9, 2019 and ends on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A winner will be announced on July 23, 2019. The winning entry will receive a three-day trip which includes roundtrip travel for two to Orlando, FL, cash and gift prizes, as well as a visit to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (SM), which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission with a reimagined Apollo/Saturn V Center. The winner will have the opportunity to explore new exhibits like the interactive Lunar Module 9 and get a closer look at the Command Service Module-119 as well as other attractions and be inspired about the current and ongoing missions of space exploration—an ARV of $5,000. To participate in the contest and learn more, visit rebelgirlsboundless.com .

"Boundless will be first and foremost a space where women are celebrated—for their achievements, struggles, and even for their failures. We won't give prescriptive advice, because women don't need to be told they're not good enough any longer. Instead, we'll present the female perspective at the center of the most important contemporary issues, including politics, science, business, sports, and technology. As a journalist, I know how difficult it is for women to express their opinions in mainstream media. With Boundless, we'll put their voices front and center with long-form journalism written by an incredible roster of female writers," says Elena Favilli, CEO of Rebel Girls.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls encourages millions of girls and women around the world to dream bigger, aim higher, and fight harder. The women featured in the books and the podcast are from every corner of the world, are of different ages with varied achievements, and are heroines past and present; their achievements are varied. More than 4 million books have been sold and the series is the highest funded publishing project in crowdfunding history. Since initial publication, the books have been translated into nearly 50 languages and are available in over 70 countries worldwide.

About Rebel Girls:

Rebel Girls is an award-winning cultural media engine, spanning over 70 countries. Through a combination of thought-provoking stories, creative expression, and business innovation, Rebel Girls is on a mission to balance power and create a more inclusive world. Rebel Girls is home to a diverse and passionate group of rebels who work in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Merida (Mexico), London, and Milan. Find Rebel Girls online ( rebelgirls.co ), on Facebook ( Facebook.com/rebelgirls ), Instagram ( @RebelGirlsBook ), and Twitter ( @RebelGirlsBook ).

