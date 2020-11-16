From The Earth Foundation Granted 501(c)(3) Status

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Earth Foundation ("FTEF"), today announced they were granted their 501(c)(3) determination from the IRS. As a federally recognized non-profit, contributions donated to FTEF are now tax-deductible. FTEF was founded last August by From The Earth, Inc. to reinforce the company's mission of supporting local communities where they operate, in addition to local grassroots and non-profit organizations.

FTEF partners with local charities to remove barriers to economic success, improve access to health care and advance disadvantaged communities through justice reform. Their partners will include charities such as Peace Over Violence , Long Beach Pride and the Boys and Girls Club Of Port Hueneme , among others. FTEF prides itself on robust community advocacy across all lines of service. The foundation intends to partner with local police stations and community centers to nurture neighborhoods. They are currently working on plans to support justice reform relating to cannabis offenses and address the unfair treatment of those whose lives were disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

In preparation for the holiday season, David Moss, From The Earth's Chief Development Officer and FTEF's Executive Director, will make a personal donation to FTEF that will purchase 100 turkeys for local families. Additionally, all From The Earth retail locations will be holding in-store fundraisers for FTEF community initiatives from Thanksgiving until the end of the year.

"This is a huge step for From The Earth Foundation. I am so pleased to have received this letter and look forward to collaborating with local communities to support their objectives," said David Moss. "We hope this IRS determination will further our fundraising efforts so we can help our communities. For the time being, due to the pandemic, our efforts will be on a smaller scale as there are immediate needs we can support. In the meantime, we will be advancing our long-term plans and appropriately adjusting our organization and fundraising goals."

Moving forward, From The Earth will donate 1% of its gross revenues to the foundation. In addition, From The Earth plans to secure donations through vendors and customers to contribute to the foundation.

For more information and to donate to FTEF, please visit their website here .

About From The Earth Foundation

From the Earth Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2019 as an outgrowth of From The Earth, Inc.'s philanthropic activities. The Foundation is committed to partnering with local charities to eliminate obstacles to economic success, improve access to health care and support disadvantaged communities through justice reform.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE From The Earth Foundation

Related Links

https://fromtheearthfoundation.org/

