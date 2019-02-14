From the heart of Europe, Olive Oils From Spain Offer the Perfect Gourmet Gift This Valentine's Day

Increasingly, consumers value superior and healthy foods that help them feel better about themselves - natural products that benefit the body, lifestyle and demonstrate a respect for nature. These are gifts that have a value beyond taste and versatility with health-giving benefits that show love and respect for those whom they are gifted to.

Olive oil is the King of the Mediterranean Diet. As a product that is appreciated all over the world, it passes the test of the most demanding palates. There is a direct relationship between olive oil and the kitchen, but it is not so common to gift this product. Here are a few reasons why it makes the perfect gift this Valentine's Day:

It is a unique gift that promotes a healthy lifestyle, since virgin olive oil brings multiple benefits to our health; reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases since it is very rich in oleic acid. Also, it is a perfect excuse to organize special evenings with this delicacy

The market has become sophisticated, and offers cases and bottles of exclusive, experimental, daring and unusual designs that make olive oil the ideal choice to surprise loved ones

This is the perfect option for lovers of the kitchen and for the followers of the popular "foodie" trend, because with the different varieties of EVOO you can create a variety of dishes and satisfy all the palates...

Compared with other gourmet products the price of olive oil is affordable considering the multiple times it can be enjoyed

Olive oils are widely used in cosmetics, resulting in natural products, which provide very interesting compounds for the body that contribute, among other things, to maintain healthy and hydrated skin and hair. This special day can be rounded off with the luxurious gift of a cream or olive oil mask.

The Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional is a non-profit organization, formed by all the representative entities of the Spanish olive oil sector, whose main objective is the dissemination of the product throughout the world and it does so through the brand Olive Oils from Spain.

