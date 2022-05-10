From the Kitchen to the Bedroom and Beyond: Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Actress Casey Wilson Encourage People To "Get Spicy" in New Spicy Mayonnaise Launch Campaign

Wilson, best-selling author and co-host of the hit podcast "Bitch Sesh," will serve as the official Spicy Ambassador and share her own tips on how she gets spicy in her daily life, while encouraging people to "get spicy" with their own routines. In her role, Wilson will oversee the #GetSpicy contest on Twitter which invites people to share their tips using the hashtag #GetSpicy. Every tip entered into the #GetSpicy contest will have the chance to be featured on limited-edition bottles of Hellmann's and Best Foods Spicy Mayo that will be sold in stores this summer. Wilson will choose two winning tips, one for Hellmann's and one for Best Foods bottles and the winners will also receive the ultimate "spicy" night out, including dinner at a restaurant of choice, an overnight hotel staycation, and chauffeured car service.

"I'm honored and humbled to be THE official Spicy Ambassador, a role I take very seriously," said Wilson. "Hellmann's new Spicy Mayo makes it so easy to get spicy in the kitchen and I'm here to help make it just as easy to add a bit of spice to everyone's lives with a few ideas of my own. Like starting in the bedroom, where I'm most notorious for getting spicy… with a 20-minute nap in the middle of a Tuesday. That's right, just 20 minutes is all you need to get spicy."

To enter the contest, U.S. residents must follow Hellmann's or Best Foods on Twitter and then post a written tip for how they "Get Spicy" using #getspicy and either #hellmannscontest or #bestfoodscontest beginning May 10th – May 22nd, 2022. The contest's official rules can be found on here.

In addition to the contest, people can get a customized spice rating using Hellmann's SpicyMeter on Twitter. When users like the Hellmann's SpicyMeter tweet, the SpicyMeter will scan their behaviors and send a custom message from Casey Wilson, letting them know how much spice they're bringing to their Twitter feeds.

"The launch of Hellmann's new Spicy Mayonnaise reminds us that a little spice has the power to transform our favorite meals into something more flavorful and exciting," said Ben Crook, Senior Marketing Director for Hellmann's North America. "Together, with our Spicy Ambassador Casey Wilson, we hope to inspire everyone to Get Spicy in the kitchen and beyond."

Flavored with a delicious sriracha pepper blend and made with real chili peppers, Spicy Mayo delivers mild-to-medium spice to enhance any meal – from traditional mayo dishes such as sandwiches, wraps, and burgers – and much more. The new product will be available in an 11.5 oz squeeze bottle for $4.49 (SRP) at local retailers beginning this month.

For more information about NEW Hellmann's Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing, signature recipes, contest rules, and the "Get Spicy" campaign, visit www.timetogetspicy.com.

