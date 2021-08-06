From the National Association of Community Health Centers: Presidential Proclamation Praises the Efforts of Health Centers Against COVID

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden praised the work of Community Health Centers in the fight against COVID in a White House Proclamation issued today in advance of National Health Center Week 2021. President Biden said, "Today, health centers are one of the largest health care providers in the country and provide high-quality affordable, accessible, and value-based primary health care services to 29 million Americans each year — approximately 1 in 11 people across the country. They have also been a vital part of our Nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of National Health Center Week, we recognize the importance of federally-supported health centers and the role they play as a beacon of strength, service, and care in our communities."

The President singled out the work of health centers as they continue efforts to vaccinate and build trust in the COVID vaccine amid the upsurge of the Delta variant. He said, "Our Nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is stronger because of our health centers, and the tireless, dedicated health center employees who continue to deliver critical services such as COVID-19 testing, treatment, and prevention services on the front lines. As we ramped up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines over the past several months, health centers, through the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, have vaccinated and built vaccine confidence in millions of Americans from hard-hit and high-risk communities."