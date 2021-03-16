From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Dangers of Using an Over Aggressive Tax Preparer
IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Department of Justice press release, a tax professional from North Carolina that recently plead guilty to engaging in tax crimes was sentenced to serve more than four years in federal prison. This story should remind taxpayers that the potential consequences of engaging in criminal tax activity is severe and the fire started with a dirty preparer investigation & prosecution will burn straight to you. If you have failed to file a tax return for one or more years or have taken a position on a filed tax return that could not be supported upon demand from the IRS in an audit, egg shell audit or reverse egg shell audit, you should strongly consider seeking the guidance of an experienced criminal tax defense attorney on a strategy to come into tax compliance.
Identifying When You at Risk for Criminal Tax Investigation & Prosecution
Not only wayward tax preparers can go to prison for violating U.S. or state tax laws. To the contrary, the vast majority of those investigated and prosecuted for tax-related offenses are ordinary taxpayers and the criminal investigation division of the IRS has a 90% + conviction ratio. The negative effects of the stress surrounding potentially life-changing consequences of being caught red handed cheating on your taxes in and audit, eggshell audit or reverse eggshell audit are not worth the financial benefit of continued noncompliance.
If you have understated items of income, overstated items of deduction (especially where personnel in nature) or claimed credits for which you were not entitled on your filed tax return, the IRS will search for evidence that you knew or should have known that such discrepancies were intentionally false. Likewise, if the IRS proves that you knowingly failed to file a tax return, a criminal tax investigation or even felony prosecution for Spies Evasion could easily result. If either of these situations apply to you or to your business, it is in your best interest to contact an experienced dually licensed Criminal Tax Defense Attorney & CPA to determine the next steps to bring you into tax compliance.
