From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - IRS LB&I Announces Post OVDP Compliance Campaign, Signaling Danger for Taxpayers with Unreported Taxable Foreign Income or Non-Compliant U.S. International Information Reporting

The IRS' historically aggressive approach to offshore tax evasion – and this latest international tax and information reporting compliance campaign, demands strategic action by those potentially affected. This latest campaign is described by LB&I as follows:

"U.S. persons are subject to tax on worldwide income. This campaign addresses tax noncompliance related to former Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program (OVDP) taxpayers' failure to remain compliant with their foreign income and asset reporting requirements. The IRS will address tax noncompliance through soft letters and examinations."

This campaign is expected to lead directly to more foreign account tax audits. This could jeopardize certain taxpayers who previously participated (or should have) in the OVDP, a IRS program discontinued in 2018. Noncompliance, depending on whether resulting from negligence or willfulness, can lead to draconian civil and/or criminal tax penalties, such as FBAR penalties or tax evasion penalties. This makes it essential to approach your matter under the guidance of a skilled international tax defense attorney.

