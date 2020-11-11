From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - The IRS is Coming After Coinbase Users That do not Report Their Profits for Tax Purposes

The data shows that the IRS, and its Criminal Investigation Unit, has been one of the top receivers of information Tweet this

If you have failed to report holding Bitcoin or other virtual currencies on your past returns or filed an incomplete or misleading picture of your cryptocurrency holdings, the time to act to correct this is now. Once an audit or criminal tax investigation has begun, it will be too late to amend your returns or take advantage of a voluntary disclosure program. Returns can be safely amended only where small amounts of tax went unreported.

By reaching out to one of our skilled tax attorneys and CPAs at the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, you can rest assured you will receive the best possible advice about how to correct past errors, mitigate any damage that has already occurred, and prevent future mistakes from occurring by adopting a system of best practices for keeping track of the numbers that must be reported on future returns involving cryptocurrency.

