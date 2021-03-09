From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - The IRS is Criminally Prosecuting Taxpayers Whose Behavior was Willful and Made a Streamlined Voluntary Disclosure

The indictment in a recent case asserted the defendant held an interest and authority over at least 20 foreign financial accounts in multiple countries and is accused of utilizing the IRS Streamlined Domestic Offshore Procedures to make a false submission further concealing instead of fully disclosing all reportable offshore income related to his previously undisclosed foreign financial accounts.

These allegations are a rare moment where the IRS has shown that it will prosecute taxpayers that use the streamlined voluntary disclosure program to defraud the administration. Due to this, a taxpayer may end up being the target of a criminal tax and foreign information reporting investigation rather than receiving a break on mandatory non-willful FBAR violation penalties and other favorable program terms.

The streamlined disclosure program is solely for taxpayers that have not committed offshore FBAR and unreported foreign income violations willfully. To show that an FBAR offense was not willful, the taxpayer will need to present written evidence that the violation occurred because of negligence, mistake, or another good faith reason.

Call our firm at (800) 681-1295 or use our website to schedule a consultation.

See the full version of this article here.

Public Contact:

Dave Klasing Esq.

M.S.-Tax CPA

[email protected]

SOURCE Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC

Related Links

klasing-associates.com

