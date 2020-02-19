From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing -IRS Criminal Investigations Chief Warns Taxpayers Ahead of Filing Season: "There is Nowhere to Hide"

IRS Launching "12 New Examination Teams" to Conduct Tax Audits, Increasing Risk for Criminal Investigations

"They took their money offshore and hid around the world," said Fort, "but we found them. They went on the dark web thinking that their actions were anonymous, but they weren't, and we again found them.

"They now deal in cryptocurrency," he continued, "again thinking this will make them anonymous, but our agents have once again proved that there is nowhere to hide. We will not stop in our pursuit [of tax offenders]."

In particular, the division has announced that it plans to focus on taxpayers who hold or have engaged in:

With 12 new audit-focused groups of agents now forming, the peril for taxpayers is only increasing. The danger is especially great for offshore account holders, cryptocurrency users, and small business owners, all of whom are likely candidates for an IRS tax audit. See a criminal tax defense attorney if you have exposure.

See the full version of this article HERE.

Contact: Dave Klasing, dave@taxesqcpa.net

SOURCE Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing, PC

Related Links

https://www.klasing-associates.com

