From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - What Factors Are Likely to Lead to a High Stakes IRS Audit?

Occasionally, the IRS conducts audits on a completely random basis. However, most times, the IRS audits you because of something that they noticed when statistically reviewing your tax returns. The consequences of the IRS finding willful, criminal wrongdoing in an audit can be quite severe. However, the key word here is " willful ." The IRS will almost never pursue a criminal investigation post-audit unless they believe that the taxpayer acted willfully to defraud the system. Audits known to potentially involve willful behavior include audits involving:

Signs the IRS agent has referred the case to the criminal investigation unit or intends to do so.

Agent summonsing and photocopying all your bank account information

Agent asking you questions about your "lifestyle" and certain lavish expenditures

Agent requesting information related to your assets at the beginning and end of last year (this may suggest that they believe your books do not reflect your actual income)

Agent asks you to submit to an interview under oath

Agent will not give information about the status of the audit or when the audit will potentially conclude

An experienced criminal tax defense attorney will spot these and other warning signs that your case is being considered for criminal tax investigation and will work to mitigate any criminal tax exposure before the matter is taken to the next level. The goal here is to keep your audit civil and therefore just about minimizing the money you will owe.

