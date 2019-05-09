From the World's Largest Democracy; ZEE5 Brings the Indian Elections LIVE to its Global Audiences

"At ZEE5, we are immensely tuned into our audiences across markets and their content preferences. At this time, all eyes are on India and on the election updates from their home states. With the addition of News as a segment on ZEE5, we're giving our Global audiences not only a live and in-depth perspective of the general elections as it pans out, in the language of their choice, but also the ease of accessing all this news as well as a bouquet of fabulous entertainment content anytime, anywhere all on a singular platform," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer – ZEE5 Global

ZEE5 Global audiences can access the entire range of news channels from the ZEE bouquet e.g. ZEE News, ZEE 24 Taas (Marathi), 24 Ghanta (Bengali) and ZEE Business as well as other prominent news channels like Republic TV, BTVi, Raj News (Malayalam) and Raj News 24x7 (Tamil). The platform also offers a host of curated news content, all-in-all providing a complete view on India's 2019 general elections and leading up to special coverage of the election results on 23 May.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

