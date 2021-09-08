From Then to Wow

Inspired by the icon that started it all, Gloria Vanderbilt forever changed the fashion world when she started the designer jean movement in the late 1970's. Her trailblazing brand introduced "The Amanda" the brand's best-selling style with close to 100 million units sold. Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans continues to be one of the leading and largest denim brands in the country, thanks to its legendary fit and signature swan logo.

Christian Siriano is one of the most highly-acclaimed fashion designers of our time. The last few years have been very strong for him, with highlights including a TIME 100 honor for his commitment to inclusivity on the runway and red carpet that helped transform the landscape of American fashion, a historic moment with Billy Porter at the Academy Awards, dressing both former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, nine looks at the 2019 Met Gala and his contributions to the greater NY area when he turned his atelier into a mask-making factory at the start of the pandemic (2 million and counting).

Siriano is most excited about this new collaboration because it gives the designer an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic look Gloria Vanderbilt jeans has built for decades. "I'm so excited and honored to work with a brand that's been around for such a long time. I grew up watching my mom wear Gloria Vanderbilt jeans in the 80s, one of the many reasons I am excited about this collaboration. The brand has always been known for representing diverse, powerful women and I look forward to continuing that tradition."

Christian Siriano worked closely with the Gloria Vanderbilt design team to ensure that every single piece embodied the signature GV touch, with a dose of modern whimsy and Siriano flair.

Jack Gross, Chief Executive Officer of ONE Jeanswear Group, shared that "After meeting Siriano some years ago, I knew instantly that Siriano was a natural talent and a rising star in the fashion industry; a collaboration with OJG was the next logical step."

"After reconnecting a few years later, the opportunity presented itself to bring the Siriano touch to the legendary Vanderbilt brand", Gross added.

OJG acquired the Gloria Vanderbilt brand in 1993, believing in the brand and the opportunity to make Gloria Vanderbilt a household name. "While the denim revolution became dormant in the late 80's" adds Gross, "we [OJG] persevered and remained committed to offering the 'best-fitting jean in America'".

Gross added that this new collaboration encompasses his vision to advance the heritage and legacy of the Gloria Vanderbilt brand with a modern take on the iconic styles that have stood the test of time.

ONE Jeanswear Group is the premier jeanswear company in North America and a leader in denim innovation, technology and fit.

The highly anticipated GLORIA VANDERBILT X CHRISTIAN SIRIANO collaboration release date is forthcoming, but fans of both designers can expect an assortment of relevant fits, and progressive washes that will catapult the Gloria Vanderbilt name to even greater heights.

About ONE Jeanswear Group

One Jeanswear Group is a leading, global fashion company operating a diverse portfolio of premier brands and a renowned private label resource rooted in denim. One Jeanswear Group oversees design, product development and innovation, technical support, fabric procurement,

marketing, merchandising and global sourcing. One Jeanswear Group's branded portfolio includes: Gloria Vanderbilt, FRAYED Jeans, Vintage America, Jessica Simpson (L), Nine West Jeans (L), Bandolino (L). One Jeanswear Group products are sold in multiple channels of distribution including department stores, mass retailers, and ecommerce.

About Christian Siriano

Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC and his latest retail venture, "The Curated NYC", was located in the heart of midtown. Siriano's designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet.

Most recently Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called "SO SIRIANO" which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever-changing Fashion industry.

This Fall will see the very first solo exhibition of his work at the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

