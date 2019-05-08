From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Hotel Mumbai

Directed by Anthony Maras ( The Palace ) and written by John Collee ( Happy Feet, Happy Feet Two ) and Maras, Hotel Mumbai is a true story of humanity and heroism that vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India. Among the dedicated hotel staff is the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi (Kher) and a waiter (Patel) who choose to risk their lives to protect their guests. As the world watches on, a desperate couple (Hammer and Boniadi) is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child. Critics are hailing this film as "intense, hair-raising, and deeply humane…a suspenseful achievement" (Rex Reed, New York Observer ).

Hotel Mumbai on Blu-ray™ and DVD includes special behind-the-scenes featurettes with commentary from the director and cast to give viewers a more in-depth look into the making of the film and the tragic event that shook the world.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY ™ , DVD & DIGITAL:

Story and Cast – Dev Patel, Armie Hammer , Anupam Kher , Nazanin Boniadi and more describe how the real-life heroism of the guests and staff inspired the making of Hotel Mumbai.

– Dev Patel, , , and more describe how the real-life heroism of the guests and staff inspired the making of Hotel Mumbai. Finding the True Story – The director and cast discuss how they first discovered the true story of the Mumbai attacks.

The director and cast discuss how they first discovered the true story of the attacks. Humanity Within Tragedy – The director explains the pre-production process of reaching out to survivors, and the crew describes how heroism can emerge in the worst conditions.

– The director explains the pre-production process of reaching out to survivors, and the crew describes how heroism can emerge in the worst conditions. Real-Life Heroes – There were many guests and staff who became heroes during the real Mumbai attacks. The director and cast express their hopes for others to see exactly how we can help one another and be selfless.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey with Anupam Kher and Jason Isaacs

Inspired by the Documentary: "Surviving Mumbai"

Casting By: Ann Fay & Leigh Pickford, Trishaan Sarkar, CSA (India)

Sound Designer: Sam Petty

VFX Supervisor: Marty Pepper

Music Supervisor: Laura Katz

Music Supervisors Provided By: Cutting Edge

Editors: Peter McNulty, Anthony Maras

Music By: Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka)

Costume Designer: Anna Borghesi

Production Designer: Steven Jones-Evans, APDG

Director of Photography: Nick Remy Matthews, ACS

Co-Producers: Barbara Gibbs, Brian Hayes

Line Producer (India): Pravesh Sahni

Executive Producers: Kent Kubena, Jonathan Fuhrman, Ryan Hamilton, Ying Ye, Mark Montgomery, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Dev Patel, John Collee, Joseph N. Cohen, Gary Ellis

Produced By: Basil Iwanyk, P.G.A. , Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy, P.G.A. , Julie Ryan, P.G.A. , Andrew Ogilvie, Jomon Thomas, P.G.A.

Written By: John Collee & Anthony Maras

Directed By: Anthony Maras

