From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: NIGHTFLYERS: SEASON ONE

Set in the year 2093, NIGHTFLYERS follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn't waiting for them in outer space—it's already on their ship.

NIGHTFLYERS: SEASON ONE features an ensemble cast including Eoin Macken ("The Night Shift"), Sam Strike ("EastEnders"), Maya Eshet ("Teen Wolf"), Angus Sampson ("Fargo"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("The Last Ship"), Gretchen Mol ("Boardwalk Empire"), David Ajala ("Fast & Furious 6") and Brían F. O'Byrne ("Million Dollar Baby").

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:

Street Date: February 12, 2019

Selection Number: 61200295 (US)

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.00:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Not Rated

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 7 Hours, 30 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: February 12, 2019

Selection Number: 61200318 (US)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.00:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Not Rated

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 7 Hours, 30 Minutes

