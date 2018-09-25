From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Limited Edition

With unforgettable scenes and outrageous humor, The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Edition showcases hours of bonus features including retrospective documentaries, an interactive map, an in-depth look at the phenomenon known as the Lebowski Fest taking audiences deeper than ever before into the upside down world of "The Dude."

From the Academy Award®-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude. Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski doesn't want any drama in his life…heck, he can't even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity.

BONUS FEATURES:

The Dude's Life : Jeff Bridges , John Goodman , Julianne Moore , Steve Buscemi and John Turturro take a look back at their performances and how their delivery of the Coen brothers' dialog became classic movie lines.

The Dude Abides: The Big Lebowski Ten Years Later: A conversation with the cast about the film's decade-long reign as a cult classic.

Making of The Big Lebowski

The Lebowski Fest: An Achiever's Story: An in-depth look at the annual Lebowski Fest, a celebration of The Dude and his world, attended by thousands each year.

Flying Carpets and Bowling Pin Dreams: The Dream Sequences of The Dude: A look at some of the Dude's trippiest fantasies so fans can learn for the first time how these innovative scenes were created.

Interactive Map: Take a tour of the locations of The Big Lebowski, then and now.

Jeff Bridges Photo Book: For more than 30 years, Jeff Bridges has been snapping pictures on movie sets. The accomplished photographer presents a portfolio of shots taken on the set of The Big Lebowski.

Photo Gallery

And Much More!

The Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack which includes Blu-ray™ and Digital, and Movies Anywhere.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. Ultra HD features the combination of resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray ™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

CAST AND FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro

Directed By: Joel Coen

Written By : Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

Producer: Ethan Coen

Co-Producer: John Cameron

Director of Photography: Roger Deakins

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Edited By: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, Tricia Cooke

Casting By : John S. Lyons

Costume Designer: Mary Zophres

Original Music By: Carter Burwell

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – 4K Ultra HD:

Street Date: October 16, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 61198756

Rating: Rated R for pervasive strong language, drug content, sexuality and brief violence.

Layers: BD-66

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen

Sound: English DTS:X Master Audio, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Bonus Feature Disc Sound: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese subtitles

Running Time: 1 Hr 26 Min

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – Blu-ray™

Street Date: October 16, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 61115274

Rating: Rated R for pervasive strong language, drug content, sexuality and brief violence.

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Sound: English DTS Master Audio 5.1, French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Bonus Feature Disc Sound: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles

Running Time: 1 Hr 26 Min

