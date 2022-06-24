From Waiting Tables to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur Who Shares Financial Advice with Underserved Communities - Talks About His Journey

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wes Paul, recently highlighted his entrepreneurial journey as a prime example of working through a hard economy to achieve the American Dream. The Blueprint Mastermind Himself is a real-life American success story. Paul moved from being an out-of-work server due to the pandemic to an educated financial professional with a thriving business. And all in just three short years. Paul regularly shares his story with clients, along with a wealth of financial literacy advice, as a way to help uplift others – especially those in historically underserved communities of color.

Wes Paul

"Right before the pandemic, I worked as a server, bussing tables, flipping bottles and hustling," said Paul. "I lived a little extra when I was single. I was used to taking dirty dishes to the dishwasher and assisting customers. That was my life before and became my training ground. It paid my bills and helped keep me afloat. It was a regular 9 to 5 that I had to work because me and my girlfriend at the time had a baby on the way. It was a stressful time because I always had to think about the fam."

"I needed to clap back to turn things around. If I complained, I wouldn't be able to be the provider I wanted to be for my family. Then, the saltiest thing happened: COVID-19. All businesses closed, different business operations came to a halt, and the fast-food industry had to comply with the lockdowns. I lost my job quickly thereafter."

"I quickly zeroed in on how I'd be able to stretch the little bit of cash I had – 'twas around 2 grand – yes, I only had about two grand in my pocket. And to be honest, it stressed me out. It wasn't enough since I was the one responsible for the bills. I was clueless as to when this sudden lockdown and chaos would end! But I was ultimately left without a choice, so I took the risk and enrolled myself in various financial literary courses."

"The process wasn't easy. I had a lot of stress under my belt as I had to quickly grasp the nuances of the updated laws within the industry. But then I realized I didn't have a choice, so I had to do it. I had a lot of difficulties in my journey and there were times when I felt discouraged – especially when I had to keep failing just to see success at the top."

"The road to success is always under construction though. I was so beat, but I remain grateful for the experience that I knew would be able to impact myself and others – which was education and credit and financial literacy. that's basically how. I wanted to teach others what I had learned."

"The first few clients I had were my close friends and family members. It was really an epic experience, and I am, indeed thankful for the trust they had for me. Then, another great opportunity came: a trusted friend of mine loaned me enough to start Uptrend Credit, which lit

the beginning of my legacy in the credit/financial industry. I then hired an amazing virtual assistant and began to build my team of highly trained agents."

"We've moved from those early days of giving financial advice to underserved communities to now a full financial/life-style educational platform. And our connections with several industry titans have allowed us to enter and explore the Fin Tech industry. We ended last year with over 1000 clients – a community of visionaries I now call Blue Printers, because they have the blueprint they need to move forward and teach others. I dedicate all of my energy and focus on helping those who resemble, look, and struggled just like me. You don't have to be a genius, a visionary, or even a college graduate to succeed. All you need is a blueprint and a dream."

