From watching outdoor movies to IMAX experiences

When the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, radio was a luxury in a Chinese family, while television was the sort of thing almost unheard of. Cinemas were available only in a few big cities. In those years, movie projection teams were a sight for sore eyes. Whenever there was an outdoor movie screening, people would carry campstools to the open place nearby in the late afternoon, sitting in rows to enjoy wonderful stories.

In 1958, China successfully developed its first semiconductor radio. Listening to storytelling and music through the device became one of the favorite forms of entertainment in the 1960s and 1970s.

That year, China also developed its first TV set. Then came its first color TV set in 1970.

By the 1990s, with the improvement of people's living standards, television sets became a must-buy for Chinese families as watching TV was their most popular pastime.

In a stark contrast to the excitement in front of a TV screen, the movie market seemed dull, with the number of cinemas nationwide totaling only 2,400 in 1992.

In 1993, China launched a market-oriented reform of the film industry, resulting in the gradual increase of big-screen cinemas. With constantly improving movie-going experiences in 3D, 4D, VR and IMAX theatres came an increased number of movie-goers. In 2018, there were 60,079 screens in China, ranking first worldwide.

Nowadays, even the big screens can no longer satisfy the curiosity of the Chinese people. They want to see the world themselves.

In 2018 alone, Chinese travellers took 5.5 billion domestic trips, and 148 million outbound trips.

Along with the increase of national strength and disposable personal income, the Chinese people have been constantly upgrading their consumption, and enjoying their richer and happier life over the past seven decades.

